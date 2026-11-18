Usman Nurmagomedov, his elder brother Umar Nurmagomedov, and their entourage took a sigh of relief after they were spared a lengthy prison sentence following a heated altercation with Merab Dvalishvili in the hotel lobby at Yas Island. A lion’s share of the credit for both of their freedom goes to the Dagestani fighters’ cousin, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who played an important part in the case through his negotiations with the government.

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Yet their actual punishments for the incident remained something of a mystery, which the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has finally disclosed.

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Right after the reports of Usman and Umar being released from jail surfaced in public, the ADJD stated on social media and clarified that their punishment had been reduced.

“8 defendants’ sentences reduced in hotel brawl case after reconciliation and victim’s appeal to Abu Dhabi Government for their release. Dh150,000 ($41,000) fine imposed on each defendant.

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The Judicial Department’s final punishments suggest that all convicted people involved in the Yas Island hotel brawl have been released and their original verdicts have been reduced to fines only.

Imago ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES  SEPTEMBER 7, 2019: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at a news conference after defending his title in a bout against interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 mixed martial arts tournament. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0B9FDD

The incident took place on November 11, when Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage attacked Merab Dvalishvili at the Hilton Hotel on Yas Island. The Georgian was giving an interview in the hotel lobby ahead of his Real American Freestyle (RAF) bout against Marlon Moraes when he was suddenly ambushed by the Russian fighters that catapulted into a full-fledged melee.

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‘The Machine’ also revealed that Umar Nurmagomedov was involved in the melee and claimed he attacked him later. Hence, police also detained him alongside the other brawlers.

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Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili tried to fight back, but they were greatly outnumbered by Usman and his group. Later, the former UFC bantamweight champion posted a video showing his bloody wounds.

Subsequent reports revealed that police detained everyone, including Merab and his friend, for further investigation.

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After the turmoil, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department convicted all 10 people involved in the brawl. The court sentenced Usman Nurmagomedov and six of his teammates to six months in prison and a hefty fine of Dh300,000 ($81,700). The two bystanders who recorded and publicized the brawl on social media received the same punishment.

However, Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili escaped prison time but had to pay a Dh50,000 ($13,600) fine each.

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According to ADJD’s update on their actual punishment after reconciliation, Merab and his friend’s (the victims in this case) appeal waived the Dagestani fighters’ prison time.

The Justice Department’s original verdict also stated that Usman, Umar, and other members involved in the brawl would be deported only after their sentence was over. Right now, it’s not clear what changes were made to that judgment.

Despite that, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s involvement and Merab Dvalishvili’s generous gesture ultimately paid off for the Russian fighters, who were staring at a lengthy jail time.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov helped Usman and Umar walk free after brawl with Merab Dvalishvili

On Monday, Ukrainian outlet UNN reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team traveled to the UAE to speak with the local authorities about the release of his cousins.

The exact details of the talks have not been revealed, but Khabib reportedly reached an agreement with the authorities, which secured freedom for Usman, Umar, and the other eight people.

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After that, Merab Dvalishvili confirmed in his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that he saw pictures of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Middle East, concerned about the Dagestani fighters’ situation.

“I did see the picture about Khabib was in Dubai, and hopefully we can help them,” Merab said.

This confirmed that ‘The Eagle’ played a role in the reconciliation, which the ADJD also mentioned in its statement. Besides Khabib’s involvement, Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili played a part by not pressing charges and publicly pleading for the fighters’ release to reduce their punishment.

“I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed,” Merab posted on X. “I do hope that they release everyone, I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks, everyone, for your love and support.”

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‘The Machine’ also used his post-fight interview after his win over Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi to appeal for Usman and the others’ release, a notable gesture that helped in their release.

That said, with the Russian fighters finally walking out of prison, it remains to be seen when they will return to competing in combat sports. However, with such a high-profile involvement, the episode could definitely affect their careers.

RAF has already banned Usman Nurmagomedov from its platform, and he is also a free agent. Now, it remains to be seen whether the PFL champion will face problems finding his place in the UFC, and whether Umar Nurmagomedov, who is already a bantamweight contender in the UFC, will face the wrath of the company’s CEO, Dana White.