Adam22 Exonerates Adin Ross in Ray J Fight Fixing Scandal With Major BTS Confession

Ray J’s fight-fixing scandal has taken another weird turn, with Adam22 dropping what appears to be a behind-the-scenes bombshell.

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Since Ray J’s knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire at Adin Ross‘ Brand Risk 14, fans have been trying to figure out what he meant when he seized the microphone and whined about a supposed “plan” that didn’t work out.

His comments immediately sparked fight-fixing accusations and even led Adin Ross to announce an internal investigation into what happened. Now, Adam22 claims he may have heard the explanation directly from Ray J himself.

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On the No Jumper podcast, Adam22 revealed that he was present when someone called Ray J the day after the fight.

“I mean, I was with somebody the day after the fight,” he said on the podcast. “They didn’t know; they didn’t tell Ray J that I was in the room, but they get on the phone with Ray J, and Ray J just immediately spilled the beans about the whole thing.”

Adam22 reveals to Wack 100 that he knew Ray J & Supa Hot Fire were allegedly trying to rig their fight at Adin Ross' Brand Risk event 😳 pic.twitter.com/k2e3eIGh7x— views (@viewsceo) May 31, 2026

According to the YouTuber, the alleged agreement had nothing to do with picking a winner.

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“They had a whole plan,” he continued. “They were gonna go in there, make it go all three rounds, try to make it look good for the fans but not actually knock each other out, which makes sense because Supa Hot Fire has so much more experience than Ray J.

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“Ray J is in apparently f—– up condition, health-wise. So, and look at him now; he got knocked out, and he ended up in the hospital.”

That’s when things become interesting for Adin Ross. For days, many people online speculated whether Brand Risk was aware of any potential deal between the fighters. But Adam22’s version of events points in the opposite direction.

Adin Ross had nothing to do with the deal as per Adam22’s big reveal

If his account is accurate, the alleged agreement was something done behind the promotion’s back rather than something organized by Ross or his team. The YouTuber and podcaster even admitted that the alleged plan could create legal issues of its own, just like Chase DeMoor also warned.

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“So, you know, as much as it’s f- up to go behind Aiden’s back and make this sort of backroom deal, and I think it also could be, like, mega illegal because of the betting and the interstate commerce and communication,” he said.

Adam22 then dropped another massive detail that lines up with the livestreamer’s own confusion about the situation.

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“Nobody, I don’t think anyone was supposed to win. It was supposed to go the distance, three rounds,” he added.

This is exactly what was pointed out by Adin Ross on his immediate livestream after the event.

“It comes to Ray J, for example, saying what he said. It’s bulls—,” Adin Ross said on his livestream. “I need to figure out what the f— went on, bro. I do.

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“Ray J, obviously, when he said I have the fight, Supa Hot not throwing a f—–g punch, like in the first round. We need to look into that; we need to investigate that. It wasn’t; the actual fighting wasn’t rigged.”

Soon after the knockout, Ray J reportedly checked himself into a hospital, where doctors began to monitor him for a possible concussion and issues involving his heart rate, as Ray J confessed earlier this year that he had been dealing with serious health problems after being hospitalized for pneumonia and cardiac complications as a result of his history of substance misuse.

For now, Adam22’s claims remain just that: claims. Neither Ray J nor Supa Hot Fire has publicly verified the alleged deal, and Adin Ross is still investigating what happened.

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But, if the YouTuber’s account is accurate, it could explain why Ross has been so adamant that Brand Risk itself wasn’t involved while still taking the allegations seriously.