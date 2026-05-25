Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Hit With FBI Scare After Ray J Appears To Admit Fight Fixing

Adin Ross‘s latest Brand Risk event is now facing fight-fixing accusations after singer and influencer Ray J appeared to accidentally suggest that his fight with Supa Hot Fire was supposed to end differently.

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The unusual moment happened shortly following Ray J’s knockout loss to internet celebrity Supa Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ray J seemed extremely irritated as he spoke on the microphone after the fight, suggesting that there had been some sort of “plan” prior to the fight.

“Yo, I thought we had a plan!” Ray J said on the mic. “Like a motherf—–. For real, my n—-? That’s janky as f—-.

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“I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna get anybody in trouble, but damn, my n—-. N—-, we took an L tonight. I gotta talk to this n—- about this. How much money we lost!”

Even before Ray J spoke, fans were already suspicious about the fight. Throughout the first round, Supa Hot Fire barely threw meaningful punches and appeared to approach the fight as a joke rather than a real fight.

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Then, in the second round, after Ray J had pressured him into the ropes, Supa Hot Fire landed one clean punch that caused Ray J to slip awkwardly before collapsing near the ropes, resulting in the stoppage. The sequence immediately looked strange to many viewers watching live.

Things escalated further after boxer Chase DeMoor reacted to the Ray-J clip online, warning that the situation could become serious if any allegations turned out to be true.

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“In my opinion, don’t fight on brand risk if you take boxing seriously,” he wrote on X. “On Brand Risk, allegations like this can be very damaging.

“I would not be surprised if the FBI looked into this now, based on this clip and the last event; if any of this is true, a statement should be made.”

His point was simple: once a combat sports event is state-sanctioned, fight fixing stops being internet drama and may become a criminal issue. The controversy has created another massive headache for Brand Risk, which was already under criticism for several chaotic incidents throughout the night.

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Just last November, the UFC faced a similar situation after the FBI had to investigate Isaac Dulgarian’s alleged involvement in fight-fixing. The UFC canceled two of Michael Johnson’s fights this year over suspicious betting line movement. Any FBI involvement in his case is unclear as of right now. Furthermore, reports from late last year claimed that the FBI had flagged over 100 UFC bouts due to suspicious betting activity, and some even alleged they were looking into referee Jason Herzog also. So, it is not hard to see why the FBI could look into Brand Risk events.

Ironically, sportsbooks mostly avoided touching Ross’s event entirely because of concerns surrounding unpredictability and legitimacy. However, when Ray J’s comments went viral, many online were questioning whether Brand Risk 14 had crossed from chaotic entertainment to something far more dangerous for everyone involved.

In fact, Adin Ross said he will be launching a full investigation into the situation.

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Adin Ross promises to investigate Ray J’s viral claims

Adin Ross has confessed that the situation has gotten bad enough that Brand Risk may need to investigate both fighters involved. After a viral video of Ray J suggesting a “plan” went viral, Ross addressed the topic directly on livestream, making it clear that he wasn’t happy with what happened after the fight.

Ross specifically pointed toward the unusual first round, in which Supa Hot Fire barely delivered any meaningful blows until knocking Ray J out in the second. While defending Supa Hot Fire’s actual performance, Ross acknowledged that he and co-organizer Jordan Galen are now trying to figure out why Ray J mentioned losing money afterward.

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“It comes to Ray J, for example, saying what he said. It’s bulls—,” Adin Ross said on his livestream. “I need to figure out what the f— went on, bro. I do.

“Ray J, obviously, when he said I have the fight, Supa Hot not throwing a f—— punch, like in the first round. We need to look into that; we need to investigate that.”

The livestreamer also stated that Supa Hot Fire had never given them reason to suspect him and that the actual outcome made the situation even weirder. According to him, if there was a plan for Ray J to win, it certainly failed when Supa Hot Fire knocked him out.

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At the same time, Adin Ross tried to calm some of the growing fight-fixing accusations by claiming that the knockout itself makes the claims harder to understand.

“It wasn’t; the actual fighting wasn’t rigged,” he added. “Like, you knocked Ray J out. He might be like, ‘Oh bro, like, you lost my money.’

If Supa got knocked the f—— out, or if Supa lost, that would have been a different discussion.”

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However, once clips like this start circulating online — especially after a night already fraught with chaos and controversy — it becomes nearly impossible to tell the difference between internet entertainment and accusations of genuine combat sports misconduct.