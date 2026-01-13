Adin Ross Compares UFC Stars to Rappers During $30M Jet Livestream: “They’re So F—King…”

Popular Kick Streamer and boxing promoter Adin Ross has left the internet stunned thanks to his admission. The 25-year-old has invited countless guests on his live streams over the years. Drake, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert—you name it, Ross had them on his live stream. But rappers and other celebrities aren’t the only ones he has invited.

The likes of Bryce Mitchell, Islam Makhachev, Sean O’Malley, and, more recently, Arman Tsarukyan have also joined the streamer on his platform. This diverse mix of guests appears to have left a lasting impression on Ross, who made a confession on his latest KICK livestream, comparing UFC fighters to rappers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who won Adin Ross’ favor?

Ross recently went live from his $30 million private jet, where he compared the pedigree of his guests. “UFC fighters are the best guests,” he announced confidently. “Dude, they’re so f—king cool and nice and just like, they’re just them. But bro, can we admit that like UFC fighters are better guests than rappers?”

While he acknowledged that not all rappers are difficult to deal with, Ross still felt athletes stood apart. “I just think it’s, it’s not compared, but like athletes are fun and rappers are cool too,” he said during his livestream.

And it makes sense because fighters often come from underprivileged backgrounds and have quite literally sacrificed blood, sweat, and tears—getting punched in the face along the way—which makes them far more grounded and down to earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Kick/Adin Ross

That’s not to say rappers haven’t faced their own struggles, but it’s rare to see a fighter become a sensation on the back of one singular fight. Ultimately, UFC fighters offer a fresh niche for Ross’ followers, delivering new content for his audience, while fighters benefit from exposure to a younger and newer crowd that could eventually make the jump to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But that’s not the only motivation for UFC fighters to appear on Ross’ streams.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals what he got out of Ross’ stream

The Armenian lightweight has revealed that his appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream wasn’t just for entertainment—it turned out to be a highly profitable stop ahead of RAF05. Arman Tsarukyan spent the day before the event at Ross’ Miami warehouse, where he interacted with several influencers, including MMA Guru and Sweater God.

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as a casual conversation quickly turned competitive when Tsarukyan agreed to a grappling challenge against the two much heavier men. With $20,000 on the line—and a double-or-nothing twist added by Ross—Tsarukyan was tasked with avoiding takedowns or even letting his opponents get to his legs.

Neither came close, allowing Tsarukyan to walk away with a reported $40,000 for just a minute of work. Reflecting on the experience after his dominant win at RAF05, Tsarukyan summed it up bluntly. “No, yesterday I made 40K for one minute just to slam a couple of fat guys… I’m making money every day.”

It appears it’s not just Adin Ross who likes UFC fighters more—the fighters like him as well. But what do you think? Do you agree with Ross?