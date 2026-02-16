Adin Ross Goes Against Dana White by Offering Controversial Steamer Trip to Khabib’s Dagestan Gym

For someone like Adin Ross, a trip to Dagestan is an opportunity to gain exposure and traction; for a dedicated MMA star like Islam Makhachev, it’s a platform to share knowledge about their native region. As it seems, Ross and Makhachev are down with that idea. But again, to garner more attention, the 25-year-old also wants to bring in fellow streamers. That includes Sneako and N3on. Now, those two names are surely not in the good books of the UFC. While the travel of N3on isn’t confirmed, Sneako is sure to go.

“Listen, listen. I’m working on my visa, and f**k, okay, I’m gonna be honest,” said Adin Ross on a recent livestream. “I’m just gonna be wrong. UFC does not f**k with Sneako, I’m just being honest here. But as far as Islam himself and Islam’s team all’s f**k with Sneako, like they all love him.

So like it’s, that’s we’re just it’s Russia. And we’re trying Sneako and N3on, I’m gonna get you to come to, so it’s gonna me, N3on. I don’t know, actually.”

The trip to Dagestan means a visit to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s gym, where fighters like Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov train. But with Ross taking Sneako with him, it becomes an interesting decision, especially since a 25-year-old has a strong friendship with Dana White.

Now, Sneako has an interesting history with the UFC. From being banned from the Performance Institute (PI) in 2024 to being denied entry at UFC 322, the 27-year-old has gradually found himself in the bad books of the promotion.

His ban from the UFC PI was due to a viral sparring session with Sean Strickland, where Sneako was left bloodied. According to the reports, the promotion wanted to avoid the liability and negative PR associated with professional fighters. Hence, he was banned.

But the recent entry denial at UFC 322 may have been because of his close ties with N3on. Does that imply that the promotion also has issues with the 21-year-old streamer?

When Dana White banned N3on for disrespecting Donald Trump

Although N3on garners the public’s attention through collaborating with several UFC fighters, he doesn’t share the same camaraderie with the UFC head honcho. For someone like Dana White, who always pushes for streamers to promote an event, it is quite contrasting. But then again, N3on himself has given his reasons for it.

Ahead of UFC 296, N3on told his fans live that he would try to confront Donald Trump at that event. But after knowing the 21-year-old’s intention, White banned his entry.

“No what happened is he [Neon] said some stupid sh** on Instagram,” said Dana White during UFC 296 post-fight press conference. “And you know he bought tickets so he wasn’t anywhere close. When you start saying stupid sh** like that yeah you’re probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here, you know making threats and talking dumb sh**, looking for clout.

I don’t care what he said. Well, he wasn’t able to [confront Trump]. He’s this f**king tall too you know that f**king punk.”

Now, taking Sneako might already be a problem for Adin Ross. Will roping in N3on for a visit to the UFC Welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev’s native, put him in Dana White’s bad books? Only time will tell.