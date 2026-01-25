Adin Ross Hints at Exclusive UFC Deal to Stream White House Event

The UFC officially kicked off its $7.7 billion Paramount+ CBS partnership with a stellar UFC 324 event. As the promotion launched its 2026 schedule in style, it also marked the road toward the highly anticipated UFC White House event, which is projected to take place on June 14. Dana White and company are already planning what they believe could be one of the biggest events in UFC history. Now, they are also looking to give it a major digital push through a potential exclusive deal with popular streamer Adin Ross.

A few days ago, the UFC CEO revealed that matchmaking for the Independence Day card would begin as soon as UFC 324 wrapped up. Typically, White and his team finalize matchups on Tuesdays inside the War Room. For the spectacle, however, they plan to start the process on Monday. As those plans started gaining traction, Ross revealed that he is in talks with the UFC and Paramount+ about streaming numbered events, along with exclusive access to stream the UFC White House card.

Adin Ross announces exclusive future UFC partnership for White House event stream

“Some said about UFC. So guys, I’m not gonna say too much. There’s a conversation where I might be included. And people asked… Paramount+. Guys, cross your f—ing fingers, that’d be crazy. Guys, imagine we watch every main event on stream. Insane. I just gotta figure out the way to do it. I’m working with them on it. They want me to do it. Bro, it’ll go so crazy, bro. Not just fight nights, we’re talking about every PPV. There’s no PPV anymore, that’s why. So I’m working on that, guys. That’d be prime. That’d be cinema,” Ross said during a Kick stream.

In recent years, the UFC has collaborated with major streamers such as Kyle Forgeard of Full Send and others. Just like them, Ross, who regularly hosts fighters and notable UFC figures on his streams, could join the team. The 25-year-old has over a million followers on Kick and close to a million subscribers on YouTube. Those collaborations have played a role in boosting fighters’ visibility on social media.

With that said, the social media star has already hosted streams featuring UFC fighters like Sean Strickland and Arman Tsarukyan, drawing significant attention in the process. Now, as Ross looks to secure exclusive streaming access for the White House event under Paramount+, he plans to raise the energy by bringing in high-profile guests.

“Every main event, we’d watch that s—t. And I wouldn’t just make it boring. I would watch, you know, like Strickland, MMA Guru. I would make sure there are guests every time. Like, it’d be so sick. You know what that means, right? That means when I go to the White House card this year, I could stream it. So that’s why we’re trying to get this s—t done quick. Because imagine I’m the only person to have full access to that stream, bro. That’d be the craziest stream ever,” Ross added.

As the UFC and Paramount+ appear open to bringing a major social media star into the mix, Dana White has only added more fuel to the hype. The UFC CEO recently claimed that the White House event is shaping up to be even bigger than what the promotion pulled off at the Sphere.

Dana White claims White House spectacle will surpass Sphere event

When it comes to creating spectacles, the UFC has built a reputation for delivering unforgettable live experiences that pull fans back again and again. That credibility reached another level with UFC 306 at the Sphere, which celebrated Mexican Independence Day and stood out as one of the best live MMA events ever. The graphics, atmosphere, and fights combined to create a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, with the UFC spending around $20 million on production alone.

However, after the announcement of the UFC White House event, fan expectations have risen once again. Many believe Dana White and the UFC’s top brass are preparing to deliver an even bigger show on the prestigious South Lawn. While there is still time before the event fully takes shape, the UFC CEO has already hinted that it could surpass what the promotion achieved at the Sphere.

“So, when we bring in 4,500 people that night, plus all the production staff and everybody that has to be a part of the event, this is going to be there’s two things. What the Sphere cost is like chump change that you throw on your ashtray compared to what this is going to cost, No. 1. No. 2, logistically pulling this off is insane,” Dana White told TNT Sports.

According to the UFC boss, hosting the UFC White House event will cost even more than the Sphere, which already felt like something from another planet. Based on the renders the projected event has shared, the event is shaping up to be a spectacle that MMA fans could remember for years. Now, it is only a matter of time before everything comes together.

That said, what do you think about the UFC White House event and the promotion’s push to make it a massive show? Let us know in the comments section below.