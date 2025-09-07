Adin Ross Loses Sanity After UFC Paris Turns Into $1 Million Disaster

Paris erupted last night as Dana White and Co. delivered arguably the UFC’s most thrilling card of the year during the promotion’s fourth annual visit to the city. Fans packed the Accor Arena for the middleweight headliner featuring local star Nassourdine Imavov—and the card lived up to every expectation. Finishes came fast and furious, with 11 of the 13 bouts ending early, most by knockout, leaving the crowd roaring and fans at home glued to PPV streams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While some fights delighted fans, others disappointed, and a few outcomes defied the odds. That was especially true in the headliner, where Imavov dominated on the feet, stuffed Caio Borralho’s takedown attempts, and out-struck the Brazilian to secure a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46). More than any upset or knockout, however, the bout stung popular streamer Adin Ross.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Streamer Adin Ross takes $1 million blow at UFC Paris

Known for his collaborations with UFC stars like Islam Makhachev and Sean O’Malley, Adin Ross rolled the dice at UFC Paris—and unfortunately, it did not pay off. True to his high-stakes reputation, the streamer suffered heavy losses. In fact, the night’s headliner saw him backing fan-favorite Caio Borralho, a bet that ultimately cost Ross a staggering $1,000,000.

Earlier in the evening, Adin Ross had reportedly already lost $500K on the lightweight bout between Mason Jones and Bolaji Oki. Oki stunned the crowd with an early first-round knockdown, but Jones quickly regained his footing, seized control in the second round, dominated on the ground, and finished the fight with a relentless series of unanswered strikes. Unsurprisingly, after the fight ended, the streamer didn’t hold back his frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the now viral live stream, he accused Jones of taking PEDs, exclaiming, “Look at you (Mason Jones), bro. You’re on PEDs, bro. You’re on PEDs. You need to get your a–l checked, your a–l glands. You got to get a stick up your b-tt and look what’s in your b-tt. You might be popping pills in your b-tt. I don’t f–king know, bro. But that was some bulls–t, bro.”

AD

And after the Imavov win, Adin Ross was almost brought to tears over the staggering loss one UFC event brought him. But Adin Ross’s drama in Paris didn’t start there. The streamer’s high-stakes gambling habit has long tied him to UFC President Dana White, blurring the line between digital entertainment and fight promotion. Their connection reportedly began in Las Vegas when White bailed the streamer out of a major gambling loss, handing him $630,000—a move that cemented their partnership.

Since then, Ross and White have taken audiences on a wild ride, streaming high-stakes blackjack sessions that pulse with tension and unpredictability. Their shared appetite for risk has become central to their bond, with White often applauding the Floridian’s fearless, all-in approach to betting. Sometimes that very nature seems to lead the young streamer into trouble with the wrong people.

Adin Ross escapes scam by fake Khamzat Chimaev manager

Adin Ross never shies away from investing heavily to bring top stars onto his streams and boost viewership. Over the years, he has collaborated with A-list athletes, creating content with UFC stars. But he aimed even higher, targeting Khamzat Chimaev for an appearance on his ultra-popular stream before his big win at UFC 319.

Initially, Chimaev seemed on board. However, according to Adin Ross, the undefeated contender’s team demanded a staggering $700,000. As it turned out, the figure was part of a scam. Ross’ team, with the help of Khabib’s coach, quickly uncovered the fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recalling the situation, the streamer explained, “I found out the same fake manager tried to offer Konvy to get Khamzat on stream. For 100 bands. So how did the price go from 100 to 700? Meanwhile, check this out though, chat. He’s talking to Konvy, and he told Konvy a 100. He gets to Adin 700 what? But Ali is gonna put me in the correct contact with Khamzat, ok. So I was speaking to the wrong manager, alright. So we are gonna figure it out. I feel like the Khamzat stream can now happen.”

Despite finally connecting with Khamzat Chimaev’s legitimate manager, the undefeated middleweight has yet to make an appearance on Adin Ross’ stream. Chimaev has already dismissed the earlier claims, telling Ross bluntly that he isn’t interested in any sort of collaboration. It seems Adin Ross’ luck has seen some bad days. But fortunately, there are many more UFC events coming where the young streamer can find better luck. What do you think?