Adin Ross Rejects $1 Million+ UFC White House Offer for Dana White

No amount of money can make Adin Ross give up his loyalty to Dana White. The UFC’s marquee White House event is all set to take place on June 14, and fans are already buzzing. Prominent streamer Adin Ross will also be part of the spectacle as a promoter, streaming the entire event on his platform. But before the Freedom 250 card takes place, Ross revealed that he received an astronomical offer to give up his spot at the event. So, what exactly happened?

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According to the 25-year-old, someone offered him over $1 million per ticket for both him and his father to attend the UFC White House card. Though he found the offer lucrative, Ross rejected it, saying he couldn’t risk damaging his relationship with Dana White or losing viewership for the June 14 stream.

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“I do wanna say, by the way, I already got an offer,” Ross said during a recent KICK stream. “Somebody wants to buy my UFC tickets for the White House. A million dollars plus per ticket for me and my dad. I said I would never do that. I will never burn my relationship with Dana White, for one. For two, I would never ever do that. I would never ever sell. If I get to stream, that’s my chat, that’s my stream I get to stream it for.

I would never do that and miss the experience. It takes away from my stream. It takes the experience from my dad, because it’s my dad’s birthday. Myself, I would never ever do that, bro,” he added.

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Adin Ross and Dana White have been spotted together multiple times, and they share a positive relationship. For those unaware, the internet personality revealed on the Full Send Podcast that the UFC CEO once helped him with a substantial $850,000 gambling debt, which also marked their first interaction. Later, Ross disclosed in another KICK stream that White has reportedly paid him $6 million a year to promote UFC content on his social platforms.

So, as we can see, both of them have significant business ties. But why would someone want to pay over a million for White House card tickets? Well, the UFC’s June 14 event is a very unique spectacle in its own right. The marquee event does have tickets, but those are for fans watching from outside the venue on a big screen at the adjacent Ellipse Park. Reportedly, the UFC CEO distributed 85,000 tickets for free.

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The actual event, which will take place on the South Lawn, is limited to VIP guests, with only around 3,000 to 4,000 attendees allowed due to security reasons. That said, with Adin Ross confirmed as one of the important figures attending, the Freedom 250 card is also seeing some notable developments.

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UFC releases official poster and teaser for White House card

It won’t be a stretch to say that UFC’s fifth visit to Miami successfully lived up to the hype, with fighters like Cub Swanson, Josh Hokit, and Curtis Blaydes putting on a show for the audience. However, we also heard some crucial announcements during the event. Jon Anik revealed on the broadcast that Gable Steveson has finally joined the UFC and is now set to debut at International Fight Week. Along with that, some White House-related updates also caught fans’ attention.

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The President of the United States, Donald Trump, was present at the Kaseya Center, where he unveiled the official poster of the UFC White House event on Truth Social. The poster features the headline matchups: Ilia Topuria facing Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira squaring off against Ciryl Gane, with a red, blue, and white theme matching the American flag.

After that, the promotion also released a teaser for the June 14 event, which was reportedly made using AI. In the clip, the generated headliners arrive at the White House in a car, while Dana White appears later to join them and complete the promo. While some fans found the teaser decent, many criticized the use of AI. Still, the promotion appears to be embracing the trend, as White had hinted during the UFC Seattle event.

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Following the teaser, the UFC also added Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit as the seventh fight on the lineup. That said, what do you think about the UFC White House card’s buildup?