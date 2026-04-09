Adin Ross Thanks Dana White for Paying Off His $500K Gambling Loss

Adin Ross has shared a story that perfectly sums up why Dana White continues to have a tremendous influence outside the Octagon. During a recent livestream, Ross explained how his friendship with the UFC head honcho began—with a moment that caught even him off guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the streamer, their first meeting didn’t happen at an event or through business—it happened in a Las Vegas casino, where he found himself in serious trouble. Down $500,000 and wondering what to do next, the streamer claims Dana White walked in, sat next to him, and immediately stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But Dana, you know, I never got to thank you,” he said during a livestream featuring Dana White and Nina Drama. “The first time I met you, I’m down like $500,000. And, like, I literally don’t know him. I obviously know who he is, but I don’t know him personally.

“I’m down $500,000, and I’m just sitting there, and I’m on stream, and he comes, and he sits down. I’m trying to pull out. He’s like, no, I got you. He paid my $500K marker off and gives me $50K and says, enjoy the next kid. I never thanked you. Like, that’s just some Dana White s—, you know? That’s the s— that Dana does.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Imago

The story paints White as someone willing to help—even without a prior connection. The timing, however, makes the tale even more intriguing. After all, this comes amid mounting criticism from stars such as Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones, who have recently questioned the UFC’s business approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rowdy’ has openly stated that the promotion no longer provides the same financial upsides as it once did, while Jon Jones went as far as asking for a release after saying he was “lowballed” for the White House event. That contrast is hard to ignore.

On one side, there are complaints about contracts, negotiations, and wasted opportunities. On the other hand, there are cases like Ross’s, in which White is shown jumping in without hesitation to assist someone he barely knew at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It highlights the dual perception around him: a strong negotiator in business yet a generous character in personal moments. That is why the conversation about Dana White remains so polarized. Depending on who you ask, he’s either part of the problem or someone who quietly does more than people realize.

Maybe that’s why Nina Drama and Adin Ross further decided to help fans know a bit more about this lesser-known side of the UFC head honcho.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White’s random acts of generosity get further highlighted live on stream

That contrast discussed earlier didn’t just stay theoretical; it played out in real time, with Adin Ross and Nina Drama bringing up more stories that brought this lesser-known aspect of Dana White to the forefront. Picking up on Ross’ experience, the conversation quickly turned into a series of moments that illustrated a consistent pattern rather than a one-off incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adin Ross recalled on the livestream how Drake had once told a similar story about seeing the UFC CEO casually hand out a massive tip that left a lasting impression.

“Drake told me a story where you gave money to like a waitress or something, like a big tip or something,” he said. “Drake was like, from that moment, I was like, yo, this guy’s the real one.”

Nina Drama further doubled down by pointing out that there are clips of Dana White unintentionally being filmed while handing out enormous sums of money, including one in which he tipped a valet $1000 without hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did you ever get a clip that went viral when a guy was valeting his car?,” she asked. “He just pulled out this wad of money, and he doesn’t know he’s being filmed, and he’s just like, ‘Here you go.'”

Moments like these, according to Nina and Adin Ross, happen considerably more often than people realize—they just don’t always make it into the public eye. And that’s where the narrative gets interesting. Because, while criticism of contracts and corporate decisions grows, these anecdotes quietly create a completely different image.

Not one shaped by negotiations or public discourse, but rather by spontaneous deeds that rarely come with an announcement. Whether this affects people’s opinions is debatable—but it does add another dimension to a character who rarely fits into just one narrative.