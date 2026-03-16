AEW Star Claims Ronda Rousey’s UFC Criticism Is a “Wake Up Call” for Dana White’s Business Partners

Ahead of her MMA comeback against Gina Carano under Netflix’s banner, Ronda Rousey went completely scorched earth on the UFC for underpaying its fighters. Since then, the former 135 lbs queen has received some backing for being so open about her former home, where she achieved stardom. Now, adding to that queue of support, an AEW star has approved her claims.

Supporting her best friend, Marina Shafir backed Ronda Rousey’s claim against the UFC, stating that ‘Rowdy’s entry into the MMA world is a wake-up call for people who have become too comfortable taking advantage of fighters.

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“For her to swoop in and just get right in with the f–king s–t, but not only be right in with the f–king s–t, but she’s just leading the goddam charge just like the trailblazer that she is,” Shafir said as per the New York Post. “I think it’s a wake-up call to a lot of people in the MMA world.

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Maybe some people got a little too comfortable. Maybe there are some people who got a little too greedy with some money. Maybe there are just some people who are trying to take advantage of fighters and performers who actually really f–king care about this and know they have more to offer,” she added.

For the unversed, Marina Shafir and Ronda Rousey have been good friends for a long time. Back in 2013, they formed an MMA group called The Four Horsewomen with Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. Over the years, their team scattered, but ‘Rowdy’s debut at the AEW Revolution event sparked that friendship once again, as the former 135 lbs queen appeared at the event to support Shafir.

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That said, although the All Elite Wrestling star hasn’t named anyone, it won’t be a stretch to say her words were directed at Dana White and Co. Her good friend Ronda Rousey criticized the promotion for being exploitative toward its fighters even after it struck a lucrative $7.7 billion deal. So it’s safe to assume that Shafir also subliminally backed those claims. However, other than the AEW star, even UFC fighters like Sean Strickland have openly said that the promotion’s payouts have been outright “predatory.”

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 207-Nunes vs Rousey, December 30, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ronda Rousey before her match against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 30.12.2016 22:38:52, 9778715, Amanda Nunes, T-Mobile Arena, NPStrans, Ronda Rousey, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9778715

Now, as the former UFC bantamweight champion has made her return to the pro-wrestling scene under the AEW banner, would she consider staying in that lane after her clash with Gina Carano settles on May 16? Well, the AEW head honcho has already cleared the air around that curiosity.

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Tony Khan is open to signing Ronda Rousey under the AEW banner

Though Ronda Rousey’s All Elite Wrestling debut got a mixed reaction from the audience, as some recordings showed the crowd booing her. However, Tony Khan still seems open to the former UFC champ competing in AEW after her fight with Gina Carano, as he recognizes ‘Rowdy’ as a big enough star.

“Ronda Rousey is a huge star, so we have a great relationship with her,” Khan stated at the post-fight show. “She’s wrestled for me before in Ring of Honor, and she’s always welcome here in AEW anytime. She’s got a big fight coming up against Gina Carano, and I don’t know Gina Carano at all. Ronda’s always been very good to me. I wish her the best.

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“I think that would be great. Ronda’s always welcome here, and anybody from AEW that wants to attend that fight is welcome to do so. Ronda may invite some people. Ronda invited me to the fight tonight. So, I guess so, yes, sounds like we’re gonna be there,” he further added.

To be fair, Ronda Rousey spent a good portion of her career as a WWE star and even made her debut at the prestigious WrestleMania. So the former UFC bantamweight champ definitely has a presence in pro wrestling. However, as she has started competing in MMA once again, would she actually return to entertaining fans from the ring?

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What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.