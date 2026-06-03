After Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Gives Rare Praise to Conor McGregor

Praise for Conor McGregor is the last thing anyone would expect from Team Khabib Nurmagomedov. But surprisingly, that’s exactly what’s happening after the UFC confirmed the Irish superstar will face Max Holloway in a rematch on July 11 at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Khabib’s mentee, Islam Makhachev, his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, has shared his thoughts in an interview with Home of Fight.

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“First of all, I don’t believe he’s going to come,” Usman said. “He’s going to fight with them. This is first. Second, if he will, I’m not sure he’s going to beat [Holloway] because five years [of] staying away from the sport, this is like too much. It’s very long. And [the] third one, if he [beats] him, this is good for MMA. He’s beginning to talk, and more fans [will] come back.”

🤔 Usman Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor will probably NOT make it to his fight with Max Holloway, but if he turns up and wins then it’s good for MMA.(via @Home_of_Fight / @JakeNoecker) pic.twitter.com/j1Swecx8cN— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 2, 2026

Such praise for ‘The Mac’ is a bit shocking coming from a man whose older cousin was involved in perhaps the biggest rivalry in UFC with McGregor. The Irishman famously threw a dolly at a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters, leading to their even more infamous fight at UFC 229 in 2018 and the ensuing brawl that shocked the MMA community.

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But keeping aside the dynamics between the two parties, Usman has a point. Since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, ‘The Mac’ hasn’t fought in nearly five years. He had a comeback fight planned for 2024, but even that didn’t happen because of an injury. And Usman’s view about McGregor’s return isn’t unique.

Even former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has shared a grim prediction for the bout. Still, Usman’s praise for Conor McGregor followed another from Khabib’s team.

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Islam Makhachev on Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Like Usman, Islam Makhachev has an optimistic view of McGregor’s comeback. However, as far as McGregor’s chances of winning the fight are concerned, the UFC welterweight champion sees it as a difficult goal for the Irishman to achieve.

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“It’s good, big name for our sport,” Makhachev told UFC. “But, he has a tough opponent. Max Holloway against Conor, I think Max can beat him.”

McGregor and Holloway will face each other in a welterweight fight. The pair previously clashed in a featherweight fight back in 2013, where ‘The Notorious’ emerged victorious. In case McGregor somehow wins, it will leave one more bout in his contract with the promotion.

And Islam Makhachev may already be envisioning a showdown with Conor McGregor. Why? Well, now that the Irishman is fighting at welterweight, it would feel like a continuation of the rivalry between McGregor and Khabib. After all, Makhachev’s close bond with his mentor.

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Think about it. Looking at the massive attention that the 2018 fight generated, a clash between McGregor and Makhachev will be a big deal.

Despite sharing a not-so-friendly past with Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov appear to be optimistic about the Irishman’s comeback. But do you agree with them? Does ‘The Mac’ have no chance of winning?