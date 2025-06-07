After Lackluster UFC 306 Performance, Sean O’Malley Takes Sly Dig at Dana White’s Failed Experiment

Sean O’Malley makes sure he is among the loudest people in the room, so he perfectly knows when to make noise. But heading into UFC 316, he didn’t need to say much to get his point across. After months of speculation about what went wrong in his previous fight with Merab Dvalishvili, he quietly provided an answer—not through an interview or a podcast, but through a brief, almost throwaway moment captured on camera. And it spoke more than any mic drop could.

The video showed a relaxed ‘Suga’ holding a pair of gloves. Not just ordinary gloves, the classic UFC gloves. The same type he wore before Dana White and the UFC decided to be “innovative.” The same ones that enabled him to strike freely, as Sean O’Malley was built to. The ones he didn’t get to utilize when ‘The Machine’ battered him last autumn.

The fight at UFC 306 felt weird. His speed and precision were there, but what about the impact? Missing. And for anyone paying attention, that little gear switch that Dana White made before that card didn’t go unnoticed. For O’Malley, it wasn’t just the pressure; it was also the gear.

In the video, ‘Suga’ is given a pair of gloves. He glances down at them and asks, almost amusingly, “These are the old gloves, right?” His teammate verifies. O’Malley grinned devilishly. No speech. No shade. Just a moment of contentment—the kind that quietly says, “Now we’re back.” After the UFC CEO’s failed glove experiment derailed his offense last time, that moment wasn’t nostalgia. It was a warning.

The UFC’s new “3Eight” and “5Eight” gloves were intended to be revolutionary: safer, sleeker, and smarter. However, they failed to perform. Strikers complained of stiffness. Grapplers battled with grip. Even the facts worked against them: knockout finishes fell roughly 9%, while decisions increased to over 60%. What began as a high-tech solution quickly turned into a league-wide handcuff.

O’Malley wore those gloves for his first fight against Merab Dvalishvili, and it showed. His punches did not have the same snap. That kind of disadvantage is lethal when dealing with someone who feeds on bringing you down. Dana White subsequently brought back the old gloves, but Sean O’Malley had already suffered the consequences. That bout was more than just a loss; it was a mismatch caused by well-intentioned, faulty science.

Now that the old gloves are back in use, O’Malley’s grin is not only personal but also professional. He’s prepared for a redemption arc, completely equipped and aware. This time around, there are no experiments. Just fists, fire, and the freedom to fight his way. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the only major change ‘Suga’ brought ahead of UFC 316.

Sean O’Malley refuses to dye his iconic hair

Not only did the old gloves return. Sean O’Malley walked up to fight week without his usual candy-colored cornrows. For the first time since 2020, they were natural. No pink. No green. No rainbow. Just focus. Following surgery, a title loss, and a difficult lesson in patience, O’Malley appears to have dropped the flash on purpose. He hasn’t lost his spark—he’s just directing it somewhere else.

There has been a noticeable change in how he handles himself. Less talking, more presence. “I just feel more slowed down,” he told MMA Junkie. “Life is slower in a good way,” he further added. No distractions. No noise. This time, he put away the video games and the late-night scrolling. ‘Suga’ now has a renewed sense of responsibility. He hasn’t reinvented himself; rather, he has just finally filtered out the static.

And the results are clear. O’Malley isn’t looking for viral videos or walkout buzz at UFC 316. He walks into the cage with fewer colors but greater clarity. The same flair may have aided his rise, but this stripped-down version—braids untouched, thinking focused—feels more threatening than ever. What do you think? Will this combination of newfound zen and old gloves work this time around? Let us know in the comments.