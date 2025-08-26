brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

After Maycee Barber’s Horrific Seizure, Dana White’s Team Gets Major UFC Future Update

ByHimanga Mahanta

Aug 26, 2025 | 9:53 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

UFC Vegas 107 was a mess, as the promotion had to cancel the main event at the very last minute. Maycee Barber was scheduled to take on Erin Blanchfield, but she reportedly suffered a medical emergency in the locker room. According to those reports, Barber suffered a worrying seizure, leading the UFC fighter to be transported to the nearest hospital. And as you’d expect, fans were not happy.

The UFC Vegas 107 main event disaster led the UFC to issue refunds to the fans. But what’s important is the fighter’s health, and now, we have an update from Maycee Barber herself. And guess what? She has something to say to Dana White and the UFC’s matchmaking team. Let’s find out what!

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Mayce Barber wants Dana White and Co. to book her for a fight

Maycee Barber was certainly not happy to have had to pull out of her main event fight against Erin Blanchfield. “Not what I had planned for a Sunday post,” she wrote on social media, expressing her disappointment about the incident. But now, it seems like the flyweight contender is up and running. Barber recently had a fan ask her about her next fight, and she gave an interesting reply.

Yes, Maycee Barber claimed that her return to action will be happening “Soon,” but also, she decided to tag the UFC’s matchmaking team’s Mick Maynard, who’s also the Senior VP of Talent Relations for the UFC. The 27-year-old wants to let the brass know that she’s ready to come back when they allow her to, with just one word on her Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Mayce Barber has already revealed that she has gone through several medical tests, as her first comment was that the flyweight fighter’s “autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue.” But now, she appears to be back in training, with multiple posts indicating that on her social media handles, and it’s all up to Dana White to navigate this situation.

AD

article-image

via Imago

Meanwhile, her slated opponent, Erin Blanchfield, does not seem interested in rebooking the fight against the 27-year-old. Instead, she has advised Maycee Barber to get her house in order and leave the flyweight division forever.

Top Stories

1

Rampage Jackson and Son Criticized for ‘Worst Possible Excuse’ as Syko Stu Remains in Hospital

2

Syko Stu’s Past Assault Against Raja Jackson Blamed as Fuel Behind Brutal Attack Amid LAPD Investigation

3

Who Is Raja Jackson’s Mother? All We Know About Quinton Rampage’s Baby Mama and Japanese Ex-Wife

4

Syko Stu Medical Update: Wrestler Whom Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja Attacked Gains Consciousness

5

Sean O’Malley Questions Real Motive Behind Raja Jackson’s Brutal Attack on Syko Stu Amid LAPD Investigation

What’s your perspective on:

Is Maycee Barber's career in jeopardy, or will she bounce back stronger than ever?

Have an interesting take?

Erin Blanchfield wants Barber out of  the 125 lbs division

Maycee Barber came unglued during an interview after the UFC Vegas 107 disaster, making it clear that she doesn’t want to share the Octagon with Maycee Barber. During a backstage interview on the same night that the fight got canceled, the Elmwood Park native believes that her younger rival’s life is a “mess” at the moment and claimed that maybe the flyweight division is not for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“She needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life,” said Erin Blanchfield. “I’ve never even had any other opponents miss weight before or act the way she does. It’s pretty crazy, especially at this level. You expect all the athletes to be professional, so it’s pretty wild… No, I would not want to book another fight with her. I would like to reassess, see who’s available.”

Well, we’ll have to wait and see what Dana White has to say, even though Maycee Barber has opened the door for her next fight. There is a chance that she gets rebooked with Blanchfield, and she may not like it, but the UFC does what they want anyway. Or do you think Barber’s getting a new opponent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Maycee Barber's career in jeopardy, or will she bounce back stronger than ever?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved