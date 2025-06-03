After Sad Concussion Update, Ronda Rousey & Husband Travis Browne Show Gratitude for Child’s Major Milestone

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey may have stepped away from professional sports, but she continues to break new ground, this time with her family. Widely regarded as one of the most remarkable female fighters in MMA history, ‘Rowdy’ rose to fame through her unmatched dominance and star power as the UFC’s first female superstar. Her influence extended far beyond the octagon, with Dana White even placing her on his personal “Mount Rushmore” of MMA legends, crediting her with breaking barriers for women in MMA.

But Ronda Rousey’s career took a dramatic turn after consecutive defeats in 2016, which ultimately prompted her exit from MMA. Years later, she opened up about the deeper reason behind her departure. Speaking to CBS Sports, she shared, “If the concussions weren’t an issue, things would’ve happened completely differently.” ‘Rowdy’ attributed her long-term concussion issues to her early years in judo. Last week, she revisited the topic in a health update, revealing her concerns for what lies ahead, “shrouded by concussions.” The toll of these injuries has led Rousey to redefine her path.

The WWE star has stepped away from the spotlight of combat sports. Now, she embraces a quieter, purpose-driven life. She works as an author, career coach, and farmer. She shares this journey with her husband, fellow UFC veteran Travis Browne, and their family. This week, the couple celebrated a significant family moment. Their son, Kaleo, graduated. He is Browne’s son from a previous relationship. They hosted a heartfelt gathering. Renowned BBQ chef Stephen Kina catered the event. Kina later expressed his gratitude on Instagram. He called the opportunity the realization of his “wildest dream.”

Rousey and Browne responded warmly to the gesture. On Kina’s post, Ronda Rousey wrote, “Absolutely incredible was such an honor having you all best meal I’ve had in YEARS thank you for making our boy’s day so special!”

Beyond celebrating Travis Browne’s son Kaleo, Ronda Rousey has also taken on an important role in the life of Browne’s other son, Keawe. Unlike the often negative portrayals of stepmothers in stories like Disney’s Snow White or Cinderella, the California standout has never seen her role as a burden. Instead, raising the boys alongside her husband has given her what she describes as her “greatest joy.”

That joy is a key reason why Ronda Rousey stepped away from the spotlight, to, as she explained, “set her priority straight.” She also credited the boys with profoundly shaping her life, saying they “changed my life,” as ‘Rowdy’ herself put it.

Ronda Rousey revealed why she has no plans to return to the UFC

There was a time before Conor McGregor’s rise, and when Jon Jones was still making his way up the ranks. No MMA fighter captured the spotlight quite like Ronda Rousey in that era. She famously disproved UFC president Dana White’s 2011 assertion that women would never compete in the UFC. Just a few years later, ‘Rowdy’ shattered expectations when the UFC acquired Strikeforce, bringing in top talent like Josh Thomson, and with them, they introduced Rousey to the UFC roster.

The American native went on to become the inaugural UFC women’s bantamweight champion, revolutionizing the sport and establishing herself as a mainstream icon. But times have changed. Today, she is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA, a reality she acknowledged long ago. In a candid interview last month with High Performance, Rousey spoke openly about her strained relationship with MMA fans:

“Pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed. I gave them everything I had and it wasn’t enough.” She also reflected on the media’s impact on her public image, saying, “I feel like I’m really vilified by MMA media at this point… I’m not really, you know, well welcomed back which is why I haven’t gone to a UFC fight since.”

Now that she’s enjoying retirement, what’s your take on Ronda Rousey’s legacy? Why do you think MMA fans have such strong opinions about her? Share your thoughts below.