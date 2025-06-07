Aiming to Be Irish President by Day, Conor McGregor Turns BKFC Commentator From Bed by Night

Conor McGregor—a simple man? Think again. He fights, builds empires, dabbles in politics, and sometimes, delivers fight commentary straight from his bed. Ever since ‘The Notorious’ stepped into the BKFC scene, his journey shifted from fighter to flashy promoter. But that’s not where it ends. The former two-division champ is eyeing something far bigger—the Irish presidential seat. Until then? He’s lounging in bed, breaking down BKFC bouts like only McGregor can.

Taking to his X handle, Conor McGregor once again reminded the people of Ireland about the growing demographic changes in the country. He also urged them to support him as he prepares for the upcoming presidential elections.“They have brainwashed the people to believe the Presidential role in Ireland is of no significance and strictly ceremonial.”

He further added, “It is far from such. In actual fact, it is Ireland’s last chance at demographic survival. VOTE MCGREGOR AND SAVE OUR PEOPLE.” The Irish presidential elections are set for November this year, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is stirring things up—on one hand, he’s openly talking about running for president, while on the other, he’s casually posting videos from his bed, hyping up the massive buzz around BKFC.

Uploading a series of videos to his Instagram stories, Conor McGregor watched the latest BKFC event from his bed rather than attending in person to promote it. Despite this, he left no stone unturned in promoting his brand. Reacting to the fights, McGregor stated, “What a company, what a promotion, what a sport, what a team, what a life! God bless Bare Knuckle FC, baby!”

Well, Conor McGregor has every reason to celebrate BKFC’s success. Since his induction, the sport and the promotion have reached new heights. From hosting the first-ever event in Marbella, Spain, and Florence, Italy; he has ensured that they capture a significant share of the European markets. Recently, the promotion signed a major contract with Hype Drinks to become their official sponsor.

That’s not all. McGregor has introduced super-heavyweight division in the BKFC as well. His career as a promoter might be taking centre stage, but his political bid is in troubled waters.

Political experts say Conor McGregor has zero chance of having success in politics

Conor McGregor is certainly one of the best fighters as well as a successful businessman, but is he truly capable of leading the nation? His past shenanigans, along with recent lawsuits, make his political bid undesirable. Despite this, McGregor is determined to make his mark by rallying to become president. But how realistic is this bid? Let’s take a closer look. It must be noted that, as per the Irish constitution, the President of Ireland is the head of state, but the actual functionality is largely ceremonial.

In the Irish political landscape, the President of Ireland can only exercise the powers bestowed on him with the guidance and approval of the Government. So, even if McGregor does become the President then he will have to take consent from the parliament before taking any decision. Interestingly, when asked about McGregor’s chances of becoming a member of the parliament, Gail McElroy, a professor of political science at Trinity College Dublin, told Sky News that he has almost no shot of actually getting elected.

She further added, “Close to zero [chance]. There are two hurdles. First, you have to get nominated, and then you have to win a majority of the vote. Both of those hurdles are almost insurmountable [for McGregor].” In order to be elected as the President of Ireland, candidates, whether independent or party-affiliated, must be nominated either by 20 Oireachtas members or by four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities (county or city councils).

According to McElroy, “Conor McGregor is toxic in Ireland. I think it’s almost inconceivable that four county councils would endorse him.” Dropping ice-cold water on McGregor’s political career, McElroy, in her concluding statement, ascertained that McGregor will have to work harder if he wants to get a seat at the high table.