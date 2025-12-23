Albuquerque Fighter From Jon Jones’ Former MMA Gym Seriously Injured After Car Crash

The combat sports community continues to impress with its unity, even in a sport as intense and bloody as MMA. Of late, the same sense of community emerged when American-Tajik MMA fighter Bekhzod Usmonov’s family suffered a serious accident, leaving everyone injured and in urgent need of help.

At that critical moment, Jon Jones’ former coach stepped in to provide the much-needed financial assistance, much like earlier this year when stars from MMA, boxing, and wrestling came together to support former UFC fighter Ben Askren. After his fight with Staph, pneumonia severely damaged both of Askren’s lungs, placing immense physical and financial strain on his family.

MMA Coach launches fundraiser to support injured Bekhzod Usmonov and his family

“We’re hoping for the best, praying,” MMA Coach Mike Winkeljohn told the Albuquerque Journal. Bekhzod Usmonov’s wife, Victoria, and their 1-year-old son were recently involved in a serious car crash. As a result, doctors immediately rushed Victoria and their son to the hospital.

Meanwhile, to provide additional support, Coach Winkeljohn quickly launched a fundraiser for Bekhzod and his family on GoFundMe.com. Thirty-year-old Bekhzod Usmonov (11-5) fights under the Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and holds a 2-1 record in his bare-knuckle career. However, he has not competed since February.

Usmonov has trained at Jon Jones’ former gym, Jackson-Wink Academy, since 2022, and over the years, he has built a strong bond with Winkeljohn. “He never stops smiling, never stops saying nice things to people,” said Winkeljohn, one of Usmonov’s coaches at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA.

