Ilia Topuria‘s elder brother, Aleksandre Topuria’s UFC comeback just went seriously sideways. After nearly a year away from the Octagon, ‘El Conquistador’ returned against Mexican prospect Santiago Luna at UFC Fight Night in Qatar, looking to keep his bantamweight momentum rolling. Instead, he suffered the first UFC loss of his career, and suddenly, his path towards becoming a serious contender has taken a hit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The elder Topuria lost the fight via split decision, with the judges scoring the fight 30-27, 28-29 and 29-28 in Luna’s favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result drops him to 2-1 in the UFC and leaves him with plenty to prove before he can start thinking about a run towards bantamweight gold.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 media day UFC Lightweight champion Ilia Topuria responds to questions from the news media during the UFC Freedom 250 media day in Washington, DC, USA, 10 June 2026. WASHINGTON DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xSHAWNxTHEWx

Santiago Luna came out firing, immediately backing Topuria towards the fence and finding success with combinations against his Philly-shell defense. The Spanish-Georgian eventually found his rhythm and landed some big shots of his own, including a partially blocked punch that dropped Luna.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Luna’s higher output kept him ahead. To make matters worse, Aleksandre Topuria was seen holding his shoulder late in the opening round, adding another concern as the fight moved forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mexican kept the pressure on in the second and third rounds, mixing his jab, hooks and heavy leg kicks to keep Topuria guessing. Whenever ‘El Conquistador’ tried putting combinations together, Luna was quick to break up his rhythm and force him to reset.

The volume was becoming a huge problem for Aleksandre Topuria. ‘Borderboy’ landed 202 significant strikes by the end of the fight, constantly making Topuria work while struggling to find a consistent offensive rhythm of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish-Georgian did turn it up late, rallying in the final minute as he desperately searched for a finish. But by then, Luna had already done enough to put the decision within his reach.

And when the scorecards came in, Luna got the split decision. One judge gave him all three rounds, while the other two scored it 29-28 for Santiago Luna and 28-29 for Topuria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss snapped a run that had kept ‘El Conquistador’ unbeaten for more than 10 years and brought his perfect 2-0 start in the UFC to an end.

Earlier in fight week, Topuria said he was “not in a rush for absolutely anything” and ready for any opponent the UFC offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aleksandr Topuria arrived at the arena alongside his brother Ilia Topuria, coach Javi Climent and Guram Kutateladze as he prepared for his third UFC appearance.

His UFC journey began in February 2025 against Colby Thicknesse, a fighter coached by Alexander Volkanovski. He controlled the fight over three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision win.

He followed that up with another unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Almakhan in November 2025, moving to 2-0 in the promotion and seemingly setting himself up for a bigger run at 135 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of building on that momentum, Aleksanre Topuria ran into Santiago Luna, who became the first fighter to beat him inside the UFC.

Fans go off on Aleksandre Topuria’s first UFC loss

As expected, fans weren’t exactly impressed with Aleksandre Topuria’s performance, and the split decision only added fuel to the fire. Many pointed to his lack of activity while giving Santiago Luna credit for controlling the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan summed up the reaction bluntly: “Not a good year for the Topurias.” Another questioned Topuria’s activity, writing, “Not enough activity from Aleksandre.”

His striking approach also came under fire, with one fan arguing, “This performative boxing is just dumb. It’s not even boxing.”

The volume disparity became another major talking point. “Bro ate like 250+ strikes and did nothing,” one fan wrote.

Others believed Topuria could have found more success by attacking Luna’s legs. “Alexandre could’ve finished the fight if he continued to attack Santiago’s legs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Luna’s pressure was also repeatedly highlighted, with one fan simply stating, “Luna straight up walked him down.”

The judging, meanwhile, became another source of frustration among fans who believed Luna had clearly done enough to win. “Fire that judge who gave it to Tuporia!” a fan wrote. “It’s clear Luna won; a split is a joke,” another added.

A fan went even further, claiming, “One of the judges scored it 29-28 just because his last name is Topuria.”

For Topuria, the immediate task is now to regroup after the first UFC loss of his career. He can also lean on his younger brother Ilia Topuria, who showed some real support for his brother ahead of this fight and also suffered the first defeat of his MMA career at UFC Freedom 250. Needless to say, 2026 hasn’t exactly been kind to the Topuria brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aleksandre has played a huge role as Ilia’s mentor, with the former two-division champion repeatedly crediting his brother for helping him reach the top of the sport at just 29. Now, it’s Ilia’s turn to return the favor.

He should have plenty of time to do so, as he is expected to return to his home base in Spain after UFC Qatar and resume training ahead of his own comeback. For now, both brothers have plenty to prove heading into 2027.

While Aleksandre will look to bounce back from the first UFC loss of his career, Ilia Topuria is expected to return in the second quarter of next year and already has his sights set on Justin Gaethje. So, while 2026 hasn’t exactly been the year the Topuria brothers wanted, perhaps 2027 will be a different story.