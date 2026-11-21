Aleksandre Topuria looked like he was on his way to steamrolling Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar. He dropped the Mexican prospect twice in the opening round, had the momentum firmly on his side, and seemed to be in complete control. But the fight reportedly took a major turn when ‘El Conquistador’ allegedly suffered a left shoulder injury, leaving him unable to use two of the biggest weapons in his arsenal.

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The 30-year-old appeared to stop throwing his left hand after the injury and was reportedly unable to rely on his wrestling as the fight progressed. That gave Santiago Luna the opening he needed to survive the early storm and gradually take control with his relentless pressure and high-volume striking.

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The reported injury may have completely changed the direction of the fight. After surviving the two early knockdowns, ‘Borderboy’ refused to back off. The Mexican prospect kept pressing forward, putting together combinations and even mixing in flying knees as he looked to drag Topuria into a high-paced fight. Instead of becoming hesitant after being hurt twice, Santiago Luna continued taking the fight to him.

Aleksandre Topuria also appeared to acknowledge that something had gone wrong. After the fight, but before the official decision was announced, he reportedly told his brother Ilia Topuria and Guram Kutateladze in Georgian that he had injured his left hand during the opening round.

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Imago Bildnummer: 08956147 Datum: 05.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Action Plus 05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004; Kampfsport MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship Sportstätte Totale Ring Oktagon x0x xsk 2011 quer Aufmacher premiumd Halle Image number 08956147 date 05 11 2011 Copyright imago Action Plus 05 11 2011 Birmingham England Wide View of The Octagon AS Rob Broughton tight Black Shorts Fights Philip de Fries tight Blue Shorts in A Heavyweight Bout ON The undercard during UFC 138 Life vs Munoz AT The LG Arena de Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision 29 28 29 28 29 28 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship venues long shot Ring Octagon x0x xsk 2011 horizontal Highlight premiumd Hall

However, the exact nature of the injury remains unclear. Reports have pointed to a left shoulder problem. What was evident inside the octagon was that Topuria’s offense changed noticeably after the first round, particularly when it came to his left hand and wrestling.

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Santiago Luna eventually turned the fight into a battle of pressure and volume. ‘El Conquistador’ still had dangerous moments, but Luna’s constant forward movement allowed him to control long stretches of the fight.

The scorecards reflected how close the matchup was. One judge gave ‘Borderboy’ all three rounds at 30-27, while another scored it 29-28 for Aleksandre Topuria. The third judge sided with Luna at 29-28, handing the Mexican prospect a split-decision victory at UFC Qatar.

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The statistics, however, showed a huge difference in activity. The Mexican landed 181 significant strikes across three rounds, compared with just 63 for Topuria. According to the broadcast, Luna’s total was the second-most significant strikes landed in a three-round UFC bantamweight fight.

He landed 71 significant strikes in each of the first two rounds before adding 39 in the third. Topuria, meanwhile, landed 20 significant strikes in the first round, 25 in the second and 18 in the third.

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Both fighters looked comfortable in the grappling department, but the matchup ultimately turned into a stand-up battle. Their speed, movement, and defense made several exchanges difficult to score.

Aleksandre Topuria’s power remained his biggest weapon early on, but Luna’s ability to maintain his pace eventually became the difference.

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The reported injury adds another layer to the disappointing result that incurred the wrath of fight fans. If Topuria was unable to throw his left hand or wrestle at full capacity after hurting himself, it could explain the Mexican’s huge advantage in output over the final two rounds.

For now, the exact nature and severity of the Spanish-Georgian’s injury remain unclear. He will likely need some time on the sidelines to recover before deciding what comes next.

Ilia Topuria returned to the spotlight to support Aleksandre Topuria at UFC Qatar

Ilia Topuria’s return to the UFC spotlight ended on a disappointing note as he watched his brother suffer his first UFC defeat at UFC Qatar. ‘El Matador’ had largely stayed out of the spotlight since suffering the first loss of his professional career to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 earlier this year.

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He returned to support Aleksandre Topuria but could only watch as Luna recovered from the early knockdowns and secured the decision win.

Before the fight, ‘El Matador’ had already set huge expectations for his brother. Speaking to La Gazzetta Georgia, he praised Aleksandre’s technical ability and said he had never trained with anyone who understood MMA at the same level.

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“Maybe it’s because we are brothers and he knows me so well,” he said. “He knows all my strengths and my weaknesses, and of course he used that knowledge during our training sessions and sparring.

“I have absolutely no doubt he’ll become a world champion…in 2028 or definitely by the beginning of 2029.”

That prediction is still well within reach for the 7-2 Aleksandre. Despite the loss to Santiago Luna, he showed he can hurt a dangerous opponent early and compete through three rounds.

If the injury proves manageable, Aleksandre Topuria can return, make the necessary adjustments, and start rebuilding his momentum at bantamweight. For now, his focus will be on recovering from whatever damage he suffered in the opening round at UFC Qatar.