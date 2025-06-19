Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor Are Polar Opposites and Joe Rogan’s Fine With It

Joe Rogan has witnessed the evolution of the fight game through innumerable characters, but the difference between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor is unmistakable—and according to the UFC commentator, it is quite acceptable. One is silent and menacing, while the other is loud and electric. And for Rogan, the disparity is not a problem to solve. Instead, it’s precisely what makes the UFC work.

On episode #2339 of his podcast, the JRE host laid it out with brutal honesty. “I don’t mind an Alex Pereira,” he said. “Let him train. Let him shoot a f—— bow and arrow at a soccer ball… Don’t f—— pawn that guy out and have him do media everywhere.” Joe Rogan surely sees ‘Poatan’ as a man whose mystique deepens with silence.

The less Alex Pereira speaks, the more dangerous he appears. And it works because the Brazilian promotes his fights with his fists. No gimmicks, no phony callouts. Just the promise of pure violence. However, not all fighters should operate in the shadows. As Rogan made clear, Conor McGregor is a very different species.

“With a guy like Conor, though—that f—– guy—if he can get on the radio, if he can get on a talk show, if he can start talking s—, Dana sees dollar bills like f—– Scrooge McDuck. “ What’s Rogan’s point? ‘The Notorious’ uses chaos as his currency.

The man was made for cameras, microphones, and late-night talk show chaos. And his verbal warfare sells fights before the training camp even starts. So, for Joe Rogan, it’s not a matter of one being superior to the other; it’s about striking the right balance. At least, that’s what he claims on the podcast.

Conor McGregor elevates the sport into popular culture. Alex Pereira brings it back to the primal, quiet origins of one-on-one warfare. Both of them contribute to the UFC’s success in their own unique ways. The idea, according to Rogan, is not to change either guy but to allow each to flourish in his own lane without being forced to fit into a template.

However, sometimes, a fighter needs to bring a little change in demeanor. Why? Well, that’s because McGregor’s loud and aggressive personality can now get him into yet another legal battle.

Conor McGregor finds himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons again

The problem with letting Conor McGregor be Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t know where the spotlight stops. In contrast to Joe Rogan’s belief that McGregor’s bombastic energy is ideal for creating hype and selling fights, there have been many instances in his life that highlight the dangers of his unrestrained persona.

Unfortunately, this time, it wasn’t a rehearsed trash-talk segment or a prefight staredown; it was a real punch delivered in a real bar, with real results. Or, at the very least, genuine consequences for someone other than Conor McGregor.

The footage is unmistakable. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, McGregor throws two punches at a man inside a packed Ibiza nightclub. According to eyewitnesses, the man was carried away and never returned, while McGregor seemed unconcerned and continued to drink. It’s the type of behavior that no longer surprises since it’s no longer an outlier. It is a pattern. A cycle.

The tragic irony is that, while his career inside the Octagon has stalled out, the legal and moral devastation left outside it continues to increase. He hasn’t fought since 2021, but he’s been busy, though not in the way that fight fans would like, as he has had more appearances in courtrooms than in the Octagon. So, maybe, just maybe, the Irishman should bring a little change now, unlike what Joe Rogan believes.