Alex Pereira Announces Jon Jones as His Next Opponent by Repeating Tactic He Used to Taunt UFC 320 Rival

Alex Pereira’s rivalry with Magomed Ankalaev might be over on paper, but the tension is still alive. Back at UFC 320 last year, he claimed his revenge, reclaiming the light heavyweight title from Ankalaev. In true showmanship, he even mocked the Russian the way Ankalaev once mocked him, joking that he would send Pereira back to the tire shop where he worked in his early days.

Alex Pereira posted a photo outside that same tire shop in São Paulo, Brazil, after the match. The photo had a tire in the background, sprayed in bold yellow letters reading “Ankalaev”. Now, Pereira is using the same playful tactic to hype his potential showdown against Jon Jones.

Are we close to seeing Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira recently posted a video on his Instagram story from a tire shop. In the video, a tire caught the attention of some fans with “Next Jones” written on it in white, while a nearby hammer displayed “Poatan”.

These subtle hints sparked speculation that a fight between Pereira and Jon Jones could be in the works. Both fighters have openly expressed interest in facing each other since UFC 320. For the UFC, the matchup holds a massive business opportunity.

However, earlier, UFC President Dana White dismissed the idea, doubting that the Brazilian could handle Jones’ size. Since then, both fighters have pushed to make the fight happen, but White remained uninterested. This month, as the UFC kicks off its deal with Paramount, Dana White expressed renewed interest in the potential clash at the light heavyweight division.

“That would be a fight, but can I count on Jon Jones? I can’t have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the White House fight,” said Dana White via Complex.

Dana White and Jon Jones have strained relations since ‘Bones’ retired last year without unifying the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall. At that time, White had promised fans the fight was in discussion, but Jones delayed and then retired, drawing criticism toward the promotion.

Now White seems ready to move past the issues with Jones, especially after Pereira’s Instagram story hint. Voices like Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier have already backed the fight.

Joe Rogan encourages Dana White to set aside differences

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is actively pushing to see Jon Jones face Alex Pereira in a heavyweight bout. The fight would focus on legacy rather than the title, a clash that could define a generation and potentially break records. Dana White has hesitated, as he does not fully trust Jon ‘Bones’ to protect the event.

The UFC will hold its White event on Donald Trump’s birthday on the South Lawn, one of the first times in American history that a president will host a show for 5,000 elite spectators. With few stars available, the Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight could become the highlight that saves the show, according to Joe Rogan.

“A heavyweight version of the BMF belt, you know what I’m saying? It’s gonna be June 14 next year. They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena. They are going to have eight or nine championship fights. They should do Alex Pereira and him at the White House,” said Joe Rogan while speaking to Gable Steveson on JRE MMA Show #172.

With hype building from all corners, the Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones showdown is looking closer to reality. Could this fight be big enough to headline the UFC White House event? Drop your take in the comments.