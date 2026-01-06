Alex Pereira Brings His Father to Tears With Heartfelt Gift

Alex Pereira’s rise has always been measured in knockouts, belts, and moments under bright lights. But this time, the scene that stopped fans in their tracks didn’t take place inside an Octagon. There was no roar of a crowd. No referee in sight. Just a quiet moment with his family, a surprised father, and a gift that said more than any post-fight speech ever could.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because what does success really look like when you come from nothing? And who do you share it with first?

That question was answered in a short video that quickly spread across social media. The clip, shared by Championship Rounds on X, shows the Brazilian star walking his father outside their home with his hands gently covering his eyes. His mother stands nearby, smiling, already knowing what’s coming. When Pereira’s father opens his eyes and sees the golf cart parked in front of him, the reaction is immediate. He breaks down with no words at first. Just pure emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption Pereira originally shared on Instagram, translated and reposted, adds the deeper context. “I’m so happy to be able to give my dad this gift, he deserves it so much because he gave up his own things to raise seven children. Thank you dad”

That line reframes the entire moment. This wasn’t about a golf cart. It was about sacrifice. After all, Alex Pereira didn’t grow up with comfort. He grew up in Brazil’s favelas, dropped out of middle school, worked as a bricklayer’s assistant, and then at a tire shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s spoken openly about battling alcoholism before discovering kickboxing in 2009 as a way out. None of this path was easy. And none of it happened in isolation.

By 2025, ‘Poatan’ had flipped his story again. After losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev earlier in the year, he stormed back with a knockout in their UFC 320 rematch to reclaim the belt. It was redemption in the purest sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Add in lucrative pay-per-view headliners, a Hall of Fame caliber résumé built at lightning speed, and a new relationship with Tracy Cortez that went public at the start of 2026, and Pereira’s life looks unrecognizable from where it began. But as Alex Pereira prepares for another massive year in the UFC, this moment isn’t the only viral clip that he has been involved in recently!

Tracy Cortez’s marriage proposal to Alex Pereira goes viral with his hilarious response

As the MMA world rang in the New Year, Pereira quietly revealed that he and Tracy Cortez were officially a couple, a reveal that surprised fans given how private both fighters tend to be. And just as the internet was still processing that news, Cortez added another layer by sharing a video that instantly took on a life of its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip shared on social media, Cortez leans over as the couple appears to be flying somewhere together and asks the most loaded question possible, “Baby, are you going to marry me? Alex?” There’s a pause.

Pereira, half-asleep, barely opening his eyes, responds in the most on-brand way imaginable with, “Chama.”

That single word, delivered with zero ceremony, sent fans into a frenzy. Was it a yes? A joke? A sleepy reflex? That ambiguity became the punchline. Cortez clearly loved it, smiling as Pereira gave his now-viral response, and fans loved it even more because it felt authentic.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what makes Alex Pereira’s recent run of viral moments work? Maybe it’s the contrast. One clip shows a champion honoring the sacrifices that built him. Another shows that same champion barely awake, answering a marriage proposal with a word that’s become part of his mystique!

Belts come and go. Hype fades. But moments like these? They stick. And as ‘Poatan’ looks ahead to title defenses, possible heavyweight super fights, and whatever the future holds outside the cage, it’s clear fans aren’t just invested in his fights anymore. They’re also invested in the man behind them.