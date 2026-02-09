Alex Pereira Catches Strays as Snubbed UFC Vegas 113 Winner Issues Bold Callout to Tracy Cortez

Winning a fight usually comes with a microphone, a moment, and the opportunity to frame the narrative your way. Wang Cong won at UFC Vegas 113, although she received little attention. There was no post-fight interview, questions, or closing words inside the Octagon. Just silence, and a sense that something had been skipped.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But now, instead of letting things slide, Cong chose her own stage. What followed was more than just a callout; it was a pointed message for Tracy Cortez that suddenly pulled Alex Pereira into the conversation, despite the fact that he was nowhere near the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wang Cong turns snub into a statement with Tracy Cortez callout

Wang Cong, who had just won her third consecutive UFC fight, took to social media and spoke in her native Chinese, making it clear to her fans that she was aware of the snub. “Hello, the game is over. No post-game interviews now. I’m here to challenge my next opponent,” she said, before getting straight into business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her target wasn’t vague; it was Tracy Cortez, and she made it known. ‘The Joker’ didn’t do it by trashing the 32-year-old. In fact, she complimented her instead. “Hi, Tracy Cortez. You look beautiful, very impressive, but you need to come back to the game,” she said.

But then came the comment that raised eyebrows in MMA circles: “Stop being passionate about love and champions. It’s better to be a champion than to be in love.” That’s where Alex Pereira caught a stray. Tracy Cortez’s recent, very public relationship—and quick breakup—with ‘Poatan’ continues to be in fan conversations even though both fighters have moved on professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Wang Cong leaned into that narrative unapologetically, as she ended with, “So get out to work, baby. Come on, baby.” The callout hit harder because of how ‘The Joker’ earned it. Her bout against Eduarda Moura was chaotic and tight and marked by adversity from the very start, with both fighters missing weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wang Cong didn’t dominate cleanly, but she delivered the most damaging moments, including a critical knockdown in the first round and constant pressure late. When the fight turned into a test of survival and composure, Cong simply held up better. Tracy Cortez, on the other hand, is in a transitional spot.

Ranked ninth at flyweight, fresh off a loss to Erin Blanchfield, and with no new booking confirmed, she’s in “what’s next?” mode. A fight with ‘The Joker,’ who is ranked 12th, makes competitive sense for both. For now, Wang Cong’s message was clear: no mic, no problem. If the UFC wouldn’t give her the opportunity, she’d seize it herself—and aim it squarely at someone with something to lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Tracy Cortez, it seems like her personal life keeps finding a way to make MMA headlines, as even her past relationship with Brian Ortega managed to be a part of a blood feud that failed to materialize at UFC 326.

Brian Ortega’s pullout drags Cortez into the mix

ADVERTISEMENT

That pattern of Tracy Cortez being drawn into stories that aren’t hers again, when Brian Ortega withdrew from UFC 326. What should have been a fight cancellation soon escalated, not because of Ortega’s decision, but because of how strongly it was received on the other end.

Renato Moicano responded with a profanity-laced rant that spread across social media, unloading his frustration at the missed opportunity. But as the diatribe went on, it veered away from fight business and into personal terrain, with statements fans traced back to Ortega’s past relationship with Tracy Cortez, drawing her into a feud she had no part in.

He rapped in his native Portuguese, “It wasn’t going to be just the ‘Poat’ who was going to f— you.” He further added, “Motherf—, there was nothing left. Then Orteguinha, I was going to beat you up. Chama, Chama, Chama, easy, easy, easy. “Context also matters. Brian Ortega’s withdrawal wasn’t just another pullout; it followed long layoffs, a poor run of form, and major weight-cutting concerns that forced his last fight to a catchweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC 326 was meant to be a fresh start, a healthier move to lightweight. But it ended up being a lost co-main event and spotlight that vanished overnight for Moicano. So, as retaliation, Tracy Cortez was once again caught in the crossfire, proving that in MMA, personal history has a way of resurfacing when tensions boil over.