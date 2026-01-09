Alex Pereira Confirms Major Tracy Cortez Relationship Status Update After Viral Marriage Proposal Clip

Well, that didn’t last long! To the surprise of everyone, on the first day of 2026, Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez announced their relationship on social media. The fans erupted with shock and awe as the world came to terms with it. And then came the marriage proposal.

Mere days later, Cortez shared a video on social media. The clip showed the new couple on a flight, when Cortez asked ‘Poatan’ whether he would marry her. The UFC light heavyweight champion responded simply, “Chama, baby.” It was a mid-air playful moment. But today, they appear to be broken up.

Alex Pereira delivers devastating news

Turning to his Instagram story earlier today, the 38-year-old addressed his fans in both Portuguese and English. “Thank you my fans for all the love,” he wrote. “I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways.”

“I wish her nothing but the best in her journey,” the stone-faced fighter concluded. He later posted a clip of himself running shirtless in the rain at night. “Rain of blessings, god is good all the time. That’s it, loose motivated Chama,” Alex Pereira said in the video. Their apparent breakup comes as just as much of a surprise as their relationship announcement did.

Tracy Cortez was previously in a long-term relationship and reportedly engaged with fellow UFC fighter Brian Ortega before her brief relationship with Alex Pereira. And after Pereira and Cortez announced their relationship, Ortega even reacted to the news through social media.

Brian Ortega didn’t fall victim to online trolling

Brian Ortega showed composure and maturity after he came across the relationship announcement. As fans flooded his social media hoping for a rise out of him, Ortega made it clear he wasn’t taking the bait. He acknowledged the messages but dismissed the negativity.

“I see you guys hitting me up trying to get a rise out of me (y’all creative I give you that),” he wrote, before setting the tone with calm assurance. “Listen up, I’m beyond happy and been happy.” Rather than engaging in drama, Ortega emphasized that other people’s choices are not his concern.

“It ain’t my style to talk about others’ personal life and choices, nor is it my business,” he added.

His priorities were elsewhere. “My business is my family and my career, 2026 and every year after will always be about them.”

Having said that, only time will tell what led Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez to break up so soon after making things public. But what do you think could have been the reason?