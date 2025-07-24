Alex Pereira Corners Karate Combat Boss Into Handing Over House Keys After Ex’s Explosive Revelation

The UFC have already announced Alex Pereira‘s next fight, but his growing closeness with another combat sports organization is grabbing headlines. On Tuesday, Dana White & Co. confirmed Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2.0—a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title. After a somewhat strained past with Ankalaev, the UFC is ready to run it back. They announced the bout just months after Ankalaev ended the Brazilian’s dominant yet brief reign at UFC 313 in March.

Since that loss, Alex Pereira has kept a relatively low profile inside the cage. Outside of it, however, he’s been making moves—both personal and professional. The former champion has been traveling globally and showing strong support for his sister, Aline Pereira, who’s now thriving in Karate Combat.

Alex Pereira joins Asim Zaidi for post-fight celebration

Aline, once a struggling MMA hopeful, is now the Karate Combat Flyweight Champion, recently securing a unanimous decision win over Fani Peloumpi. In her corner? None other than Alex Pereira himself. But what’s caught the attention of fans and insiders alike is ‘Poatan’s deepening relationship with Asim Zaidi, Karate Combat CEO . The two have clearly built a solid rapport over the past few months.

And who could blame them? At Aline’s title fight, the evening briefly spiraled into chaos when Alex’s ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, allegedly showed up uninvited and caused a scene. Security quickly removed her from the venue and reportedly blacklisted her from attending future events.

Despite the incident, Alex Pereira and Asim Zaidi’s friendship has only strengthened. Zaidi even welcomed Alex into his family’s home for a dinner that went viral on social media. In an Instagram post, Zaidi shared: “Familia Dinner at Mom’s House #Chama | Congrats to our World Champions @alinepereiramma X @shahzaibrindofficial.”

In another snap from the same evening, the two were locked in a lighthearted but intense moment. Zaidi joked: “@alexpoatanpereira have to stare me down like that?! I almost gave him the keys to the house!”

At 38, Alex Pereira has already cemented his legacy in both kickboxing and MMA. But with his 40s approaching, questions about his next move are starting to swirl. Back in May, the Brazilian sparked speculation when he posted what appeared to be a retirement message on X. He later claimed someone had hacked his account, but many fans and insiders still believe there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Whatever the truth may be, one thing’s certain: Karate Combat wants him. With CEO Asim Zaidi publicly showing interest, it’s very possible that Alex Pereira already has an offer waiting.

Alex Pereira’s future takes shape with Karate Combat deal

Over the past decade, Alex Pereira has journeyed through the highest levels of combat sports—rising from the GLORY kickboxing circuit to becoming a force in the UFC. Few fighters can weather storms the way ‘Poatan’ has, both inside and outside the cage. Once battling alcoholism, he found purpose and redemption in combat sports, transforming his life with unshakable discipline. That focus helped him carve out a legacy that continues to grow.

Though now in the later stages of his career, Alex Pereira shows no signs of slowing down. Retirement may eventually come, but for now, it’s nowhere in sight. In fact, Karate Combat has already set its sights on him for a future appearance once his UFC chapter ends.

During an episode of Home of Fight, when the host asked Azim Zaidi about his dream UFC crossover—who he’d want to see fight in Karate Combat—Zaidi shared his vision: “You know what? It’ll happen one day—I know it will. When he’s done, Alex Pereira said that he needs to fight in the Pit before his career is over. And one day, when he maybe becomes a triple champ in the UFC, we’ll get him here in the Pit to say goodbye. I think you’ll see something really cool from him. So, that’s my dream match.”

For now, though, all eyes are on Alex Pereira’s present mission: defending his legacy and chasing redemption as he prepares to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. Can the Brazilian reclaim the light heavyweight crown? Let us know what you think in the comments.