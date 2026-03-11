Alex Pereira Eyes History in First Reaction to Ciryl Gane White House Fight Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Pereira breaks the silence in his first reaction to the Ciryl Gane fight announcement.

The UFC veteran shares his excitement and expresses gratitude to the promotion.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall eyes the winner of Pereira vs. Gane in his UFC return.

Alex Pereira has built his UFC career on chasing challenges that most fighters wouldn’t even consider. Now he’s about to attempt the biggest one yet. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion is officially moving up again, this time to heavyweight, where he’ll face Ciryl Gane for the interim title at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14 at the White House.

The matchup was revealed during the UFC 326 broadcast and instantly became one of the most talked-about fights on the lineup. While the main event features Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, Pereira vs. Gane might carry the bigger historical stakes. If Pereira wins, he could become the first fighter in UFC history to capture titles in three different weight classes. And judging by his reaction, the Brazilian star already understands exactly what’s on the line.

‘Poatan’ shared a message on social media sharing his excitement for the opportunity to feature on the card. Alongside a video showing him facing off with Gane, he shared what this moment means for him.

“I wish you could feel what I’m feeling right now,” Pereira wrote on Instagram. “Being able to be part of such a big fight means a lot to me. I’m very happy and very grateful for this opportunity. Let’s make history.”

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Alex Pereira has moved through divisions at a speed rarely seen in the sport. He first captured the middleweight title at UFC 281 with a dramatic knockout of Israel Adesanya, then climbed to light heavyweight and defeated Jiri Prochazka to claim the 205-pound belt at UFC 295.

Even after briefly losing that title to Magomed Ankalaev in 2025, Pereira responded the way elite champions often do: by winning the rematch and reclaiming the belt at UFC 320. And stylistically, the fight against Gane is fascinating.

Pereira comes from a decorated kickboxing background, where he held GLORY titles in two weight classes simultaneously. His knockout power and timing have translated almost perfectly to MMA. Meanwhile, the Frenchman is widely considered one of the most technical heavyweights in the sport, combining footwork and movement rarely seen among fighters over 240 pounds.

However, as fans might be aware, heavyweight presents a completely different challenge. The speed advantage the Brazilian carried at middleweight and light heavyweight may shrink when facing someone like Gane, who moves unusually well for a heavyweight. At the same time, Pereira’s striking precision has repeatedly proven capable of changing fights with a single moment. And that’s where the intrigue lies. So, what does the undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall, think of this matchup?

Tom Aspinall sets his crosshairs on the winner of Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

The man holding the actual heavyweight belt seems surprisingly calm about the situation unfolding around him. While Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane prepare to fight for the interim title at the White House event, undisputed champion Tom Aspinall is watching from the sidelines as he recovers from the eye injury that halted his UFC 321 bout with Gane.

“I mean, who else is going to fight? The division’s on its ass,” the British champion shared on his YouTube channel. “There’s not many big fights to make, is there? So they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do. Obviously, I want to fight the winner of that.”

It’s a surprisingly honest take from a champion who could easily have pushed back against the idea of an interim belt. Instead, Aspinall seems focused on the long game. In fact, the booking may actually help clarify his own return. The 32-year-old is currently waiting for medical approval to resume contact training, which would allow the UFC to start discussing dates for his return.

So, Alex Pereira has openly embraced the moment, framing the fight as a chance to make history. Gane, meanwhile, has an opportunity to erase past championship disappointments and finally secure a belt that has eluded him twice before. And with Tom Aspinall waiting in the wings, the outcome of this fight could shape the entire heavyweight landscape moving forward.