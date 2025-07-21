Alex Pereira Eyes “New Challenge” in Same Promotion His Ex-Girlfriend Was Banned From Attending

The MMA community is buzzing with one question: Where is Alex Pereira, and why has he seemingly vanished from the spotlight? Just a year ago, ‘Poatan’ was the crown jewel of the promotion, headlining blockbuster events and leaving a trail of chaos in his wake. But everything changed after his shocking loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, where he surrendered his light-heavyweight gold. Since then, it feels as if the former champion has been quietly exiled. So, where is he now? Rumors suggest Pereira is plotting something different — perhaps a surprising move at Karate Combat.

According to rumors, the UFC had asked Alex Pereira for a rematch against Ankalaev, but the former champion wanted some time to adjust his body after defending his belt thrice, back-to-back, last year. This back-and-forth between the UFC and Pereira may have left a noticeable strain on their relationship, allowing Ankalaev to take continuous shots at Pereira, going as far as saying, “‘Poatan’ ran away from me.” Pereira is still part of the world’s premier MMA promotion but is keeping a low profile.

So, what’s next for the former light-heavyweight champion? Recently, Pereira’s sister Aline Pereira won the Karate Combat flyweight championship, which gave a big boost to her MMA career. Interestingly, the CEO of the promotion got close to Alex Pereira. When a reporter asked the UFC star whether he would try his hand in Karate Combat, Pereira said, “I have experience in the ring in the cage, so this will be a new challenge for me, so that would be cool.”

The former light heavyweight champion has not ruled out the possibility of fighting under the Karate Combat banner, and UFC fighters competing in the promotion is nothing new. The lightweight division’s number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, has been on a sort of exodus since pulling out of his UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev, and since then, he has been exploring various ventures.

He even fought Dagestan’s Makkasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54, where he secured a victory. So, it’s nothing new for the UFC fighters to fight under the Karate Combat without relinquishing their contract with the UFC. Interestingly, Alex Pereira might be more than ever interested in clashing in the promotion. Why? Because things appear to have become personal.

Alex Pereira’s ex-flame caught up in the storm with Karate Combat

Breakups are sometimes really messy, and even the most stoic individuals can get caught up in the storm of love’s failures. Alex Pereira experienced this back in 2023 when he and his longtime girlfriend Merle had a falling out. What started as a loving relationship ended messily, with both choosing to remain silent about the matter. Well, years have passed since their back-and-forth, but the effects of the damage are still felt. Recently, Merle took to her social media handle to address her concern about being blacklisted by Karate Combat.

Yes, you heard that right, Merle has been blacklisted by Karate Combat. She took to her social media handle to write, “Karate Combat most unprofessional organisation ever. Got blacklisted as a visitor just because the CEO is licking the b*lls of famous UFC fighters who don’t want me at the event, looool.”

Why is she banned? Well, the organization has yet to release an official statement, but one thing is certain: the CEO of Karate Combat is actively trying to woo Alex Pereira. With no fight currently lined up for the former light-heavyweight champion, could we see him step into the Karate Combat pit? Only time will tell.