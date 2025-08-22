Alex Pereira Faces Conor McGregor-Like Fall From Grace Warning Ahead of UFC 320 Rematch

Ever since making his UFC debut on February 17, 2024, at UFC 298, where he knocked out Brendson Ribeiro in the first round, Zhang Mingyang has carried one dream – to become the light heavyweight champion. With the same intensity, he went on to finish two more opponents. And now, the No. 14-ranked light heavyweight finds himself a step closer to that goal. This Saturday, he steps into his first UFC main event, just over a month before the title is on the line once again.

“The Mountain Tiger” will headline UFC Shanghai against Johnny Walker, who is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, in a pivotal clash at 205 pounds. Just five weeks later, Magomed Ankalaev will defend his title against Alex Pereira in a rematch at UFC 320 on October 4 in Las Vegas. Holding a 19-6 record, Zhang revealed he will be watching that championship bout closely, and when asked for his prediction, he delivered an honest verdict that came across as more of a warning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Has Alex Pereira lost the fire within?

Just a few hours ago, MMAFightingonSBN sat down with Mingyang Zhang ahead of his upcoming fight, where he enters as a -345 moderate favorite against a +280 moderate underdog opponent who appears to have a weight advantage over the 27-year-old. During the interview, Zhang was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Alex Pereira and current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev. His answer was direct: “Yeah, I think still Ankalaev can defend his title.” Zhang made it clear he sees no possibility of Pereira regaining the belt. Why, you ask?

“Because Alex Pereira is not as motivated as before,” Zhang explained. For context, in their first meeting, Alex Pereira actually controlled the opening round but faded as the fight wore on. Ankalaev, meanwhile, built momentum and went on to secure a unanimous decision victory, handing Pereira the loss in his fourth title defense. “So I mean, if we can get the old Pereira back, he is still, let’s say, the better striker than Ankalaev. But for now, if he still fought like the way he fought last fight, I think Ankalaev can still win this fight,” Zhang added. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The reporter then pressed further, asking, “Why do you think there is a lack of motivation there in your opinion?” Zhang’s response was just as blunt: “Because he has earned too much money. He is too rich. I think, no matter who you are, as a fighter or as a human being, if you are too rich, you kind of have lack of motivation as when you are young, when you are poor, when you are hungry. I think that’s normal, it’s not uncommon.”

Alex Pereira has been competing in combat sports for over a decade, so it’s no surprise his net worth now sits in the millions. Reports suggest the Brazilian star is worth around $4-5 million. Moreover, beyond his UFC earnings, Pereira has partnered with the NFT company OWNIC, aligned with recovery brand AthlteticCBD, and also receives gear sponsorship pay from the UFC itself.

On top of that, Alex Pereira secured his career-high payday of $3,592,000 when he defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. Though the figure dipped afterward, his bout at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr. still earned him a reported $2.7 million, including pay-per-view shares and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. During his clash with Magomed Ankalaev, MMA Salaries reported Pereira pocketed another $2,442,000 from the fight. Ultimately, riding a five-fight winning streak before UFC 313, Pereira’s momentum and financial stability seemed to make him comfortable. And in Zhang’s view, that very comfort cost him the hunger he once had. Still, signs suggest Pereira is preparing to come back stronger this time.

Alex Pereira sets fierce training tempo before UFC 320

Yesterday, Teixeira MMA & Fitness shared a series of Instagram stories capturing the team’s regular training routine. Among the clips was Alex Pereira, seen working on his cardio. The video, captioned “alexpoatanpereira leading the pack 🏃🏻👊🏻,” showed Pereira in yellow shorts running alongside his coach, Glover Teixeira, with six teammates following close behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From overcoming alcoholism to stepping into a gym at 21 to fight off his inner battles, Pereira’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. In just seven UFC appearances, he managed to claim titles in two divisions and defended the light heavyweight crown three times. However, his dominant streak was halted earlier this year when he lost the championship to Magomed Ankalaev. Following the setback, the 12-3 fighter wasted no time in calling for a rematch.

Interestingly, t the same time, Alex Pereira’s name has also caught the attention of Karate Combat. During a recent appearance on Home of Fight, Karate Combat CEO Asim Zaidi was asked: “Do you have any, like, maybe dream UFC fighters that you would love to see come in here?” Without hesitation, Zaidi named Pereira, a natural choice, given his ties to the promotion. Now, with just two months to go before his rematch, Alex Pereira looks determined to leave everything inside the cage. That said, do you agree with what Mingyang Zhang said? And do you believe Alex Pereira will be able to take his belt back from Magomed Ankalaev?