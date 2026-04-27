Alex Pereira Fans Panic Over Viral Curse As White House Fight Looms Amid EA Sports UFC 6 Reports

For the first time in months, rumors around the new UFC video game have a confirmed release date. According to Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw, EA Sports UFC 6 is set to release on June 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version also in development.

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And that final part has piqued many fans’ interest.

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EA Sports UFC 5 never made it to PC, instead launching exclusively on current-generation platforms in October 2023. If UFC 6 does eventually come to PC, whether at launch or later this year, it will represent a big shift for the franchise and open the door to an entirely new user base that has been waiting on the sidelines for years.

And there is more. According to reports, the full reveal is expected this week or the following week, suggesting that formal confirmation is not far away. There is also mounting speculation that Alex Pereira may be the cover athlete.

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This move surely makes sense given the Brazilian’s phenomenal rise, two-division title run, and his upcoming fight being a heavyweight title fight at the White House.

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That choice would also carry weight. ‘Poatan’ has emerged as the face of modern MMA violence—cold, calm, composed, and shockingly efficient. Putting him on the cover would quickly convey what EA hopes UFC 6 would represent: knockout power, spectacle, and star power.

But if you ask his fans, they surely aren’t a big fan of the decision. After all, by now, every diehard fan of the UFC, as well as the game, is well aware of the dreaded ‘Cover curse’ that may follow Alex Pereira as he gears up for his interim heavyweight title fight at the White House.

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The new leaked info on UFC 6 has Alex Pereira’s fans concerned

That excitement around Alex Pereira potentially becoming the face of UFC 6 swiftly turned to concern among loyal followers. After all, lifelong fight fans are aware of the bizarre superstition that has plagued practically every facet of the franchise—the dreaded EA UFC cover curse. For many, being on the cover has become less of an honor and more of a warning flag.

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Fans didn’t waste any time saying it aloud, as social media quickly erupted with reactions predicting disaster. One fan wrote, “Alex Pereira inheriting the cover curse!” Another added, “NO BRO, THE FUCKING COVER CURSE!!!”

More fans chimed in with comments such as “RIP triple champ status” and “Cover curse incoming right before the title fight?” According to his fan, it is the perfect time to place your bets: “Bet your house on Ciryl Gane; the cover curse is coming.”

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Imago June 29, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 29: Alex Pereira meets with the press for media day at UFC Apex for UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Connonier – Media Day on June 29, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220629_zsa_p175_006 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

It appears stupid on paper, but the superstition has a history—fighters like Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski have all experienced huge setbacks after appearing on EA’s cover.

Fans often point out examples such as Rousey’s knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, McGregor’s submission defeat against Nate Diaz and subsequent loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘The Last Stylebender’ losing his belt, and ‘The Great’ being knocked out by Islam Makhachev, converting fan concern into a running “EA cover curse” that never quite dies.

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But this didn’t stop fans of Ilia Topuria from demanding his face be on the cover instead. Undefeated, destructive, and now one of the biggest stars in the sport, many believe ‘El Matador’ better represents the UFC’s current status as the promotion you go to see some top-tier violence.

A fan wrote, “An undefeated legends slayer in Ilia Topuria would make more sense than someone who went 1-1 and lost a title fight last year.” Another chimed in, “You could of had a 16-fight win streak, Islam, or even undefeated, Ilia, but you got the guy that’s 1-1 in his last 2 fights.”

According to this fan, it may be Ilia Topuria sharing the space with his arch-nemesis; “Cover will actually probably be Ilia and Islam facing off.” Well, having ‘El Matador’ on the cover makes sense, but of course, there’s one catch.

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If Ilia Topuria gets the cover, he might just inherit the same “curse” ahead of his own much-anticipated White House fight against Justin Gaethje. With this, suddenly, what should be a simple cover reveal feels like a superstition fans are watching almost as closely as the fights themselves.