Alex Pereira Forced to Clarify Recent Statement as Fans Fixate Over Tracy Cortez Breakup

Alex Pereira tried to share something peaceful, one of those calm, reflective updates fighters drop when they’re away from the noise. His recent post on social media shows the UFC light heavyweight champion standing in what appears to be hot springs, but the caption contained three words that immediately sparked chaos: “I don’t know.”

And chaos is exactly what he received, because Alex Pereira‘s personal life has recently moved at nearly the same pace as his professional life. After announcing his relationship with Tracy Cortez around New Year’s, he revealed their split just days after. So when “I don’t know” appeared in his caption, fans didn’t take it as philosophy. They interpreted it as heartbreak instead.

Fans force Alex Pereira to defend past relationship

The outcry became so loud that ‘Poatan’ had to intervene and clarify that it wasn’t about women but about peace. Taking to the comments, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion wrote in his native Portuguese, “It’s not about women; it’s about peace!” But what did the fans comment on the post that made him come out in defense of Tracy Cortez and their past?

The majority of fans took the caption and the post as the traditional vague post after a breakup, and the jokes came with no mercy. “What could Tracy possibly have done?” one fan asked. Another chuckled at how quickly everything flipped: “C’mon, Alex, it only lasted a week; you dont gotta do the heartbreak vague posting 😂.”

Another corrected the timeline as if they were keeping receipts: “It was 10 days, broski.” Then followed the sympathetic reactions. “My boys heartbroken, but he knows it’s for the best,” one wrote, as if they were talking to a close friend. Another said it simply: “Bro is hurt.”

However, because it was Alex Pereira, the conversation didn’t stay emotional for long. Fans quickly turned sadness into combat math. The idea of a freshly single ‘Poatan’ became its own terrifying myth. “I feel bad for his next opponent,” one user commented. Another echoed it as if it were a warning label: “His next fight better watch out.”

Within minutes, the same enthusiasm had moved to conversations about legacy. “The first tri-champion in UFC history 🔥,” one fan stated, as if Pereira’s personal drama is linked to success. Another summarized the plot that fans enjoy the most: “Breakup Pereira loading…” As if a new mythological version is being unlocked prior to the next title defense.

In the midst of all the noise, Pereira’s clarification made sense. But when you’re Alex Pereira, the internet doesn’t let you be “calm”—everything becomes a headline, and everything becomes a theory.

But one thing is for sure: his 2026 hasn’t been the way the champion would’ve expected. Not only did he part ways with Tracy Cortez, but even his super-fight with Jon Jones has apparently been blocked by Dana White.

Jon Jones’ major update on a potential super fight against Pereira

That’s the other part of Alex Pereira’s chaotic start to 2026: the dream matchup is constantly teased, then quietly shut down. Even after winning the light heavyweight title, Pereira’s biggest wish-list bout seems to be stalled, and it isn’t because the fighters aren’t interested. It’s because the UFC seems unwilling to go there.

Jon Jones, who retired last year and later re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool in the hopes of fighting on the White House card in June, recently claimed that Dana White is the hold-up. He stated that Pereira wants to fight, but he doesn’t believe White will allow it.

“Pereira wants to fight me, but I don’t think Dana White’s gonna allow that to happen; it’ll be interesting to see what Dana wants,” the former UFC heavyweight champion told Red Corner MMA. And honestly, the logic behind it isn’t that hard to see for fans.

Jones is no longer the heavyweight champion, so the UFC gets less from making a cross-division blockbuster. That’s why, with Tom Aspinall injured, rumors of Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight belt have emerged. It’s a clue that the UFC may prefer Alex Pereira to move forward at heavyweight, just without Jones attached to the plan.