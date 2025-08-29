Alex Pereira Gets 360-Degree Plan to Avenge Magomed Ankalaev Loss as Fans Gear Up for UFC 320

What does redemption look like? For Alex Pereira, it’s a sledgehammer crashing into a tire, dumbbells straining against his grip, and sweat flying as he pushes through machine rows. The former UFC champion is back in grind mode, and this time, he’s leaving no stone unturned!

In a recent post on Instagram, ‘Poatan’ gave fans a glimpse of his preparation as he captioned the video, “UFC 320 loading, flying high with @aviator.spribe.” The video featured a montage of high-intensity training by the Brazilian with SkiErg pulls, farmer’s walks, medicine ball slams, squats, battle ropes, and more.

And it comes as he gears up for perhaps the most important fight of his career, a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. At UFC 313, Ankalaev used pace, composure, and wrestling threats to take a unanimous decision win and the light heavyweight crown. For Pereira, a man who built his legend on devastating knockouts, the loss was more than just a belt slipping away. It was a reminder that MMA is a game of dimensions, and sometimes, raw striking isn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Russian fighter is unbeaten in his last 13 fights and has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous puzzle-solvers in the division. His confidence heading into UFC 320 is already sky-high. Speaking to Ushatayka recently, he confessed, “I think the rematch will be much easier than the first fight because statistics always show that fighting me in a rematch is very dangerous, I think we’ll prove again that it’s not a good idea to face me in a rematch. I’ll do whatever it takes to dominate.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Alex Pereira won’t be walking into the Octagon as the same man this time. At 38, he knows every fight is precious, and as such, the recent training footage paints the picture of an athlete fine-tuning endurance, explosiveness, and balance. It’s a shift from his usual kickboxing-heavy showcases, a sign he’s preparing for the grind Ankalaev brings. And the fans have come out with advice that covers everything from stand-up to wrestling, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Alex Pereira receives a comprehensive game plan from the fans as Magomed Ankalaev rematch looms on the horizon

One fan wrote, “This time don’t scare to be taken down, keep striking forward. chama.” That sentiment mirrors the broader fanbase and criticisms from the last fight; they want Alex Pereira to lean into his strength, not retreat into hesitation. If he can press Magomed Ankalaev early, he might force the champ into exchanges he doesn’t want.

Another fan added, “I really hope they have him learning how to get up from his back. I want him to win!” A smart point, and the training footage seemingly backs it up. Perhaps that’s why the Brazilian is focusing on weighted carries and battle ropes, training for explosive movement and endurance when pinned down. What do you think?

“Poatan will KO Ankalaev in round 1 at UFC 320, write those words!” one supporter declared. Bold? Sure. But ‘Poatan’s knockout résumé makes it more than just wishful thinking! After all, he boasts a 78% KO/TKO rate in his UFC career, and all it takes is one perfectly timed left hook.

Another fan emphasized tactics with, “Use that f— jab bro. You also have the reach advantage.” They’re right. Pereira measures in with 79 inches of reach compared to Ankalev’s 75. Against a disciplined striker like Ankalaev, a consistent jab could keep range and open the door for power shots.

One longtime follower reminded him of his hunger as they wrote, “Lezgo poatan be hungry again just like the time that you have no money.” This echoes Pereira’s rise, a man who fought for survival before he fought for glory. Fans believe that raw hunger could fuel his second chance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, a practical suggestion rolled in with, “Pereira from the ground stand up with weight on you that will improve your takedown defense, lift something up the ground.” In other words, simulate fight conditions. And judging by the footage, Pereira’s doing just that with heavy farmer’s walks and resistance training designed to mimic the pressure of Ankalaev’s top control.

As such, the stage is set, the fans are roaring, and UFC 320 is shaping up to be a collision where legacy hangs in the balance. Can Alex Pereira’s 360-degree plan with the fans’ backing rewrite the story, or will Ankalaev once again solve the puzzle with cold precision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!