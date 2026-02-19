Alex Pereira Goes Against Dana White Amid Tom Aspinall Eye Surgery Controversy

Ever since Ciryl Gane accidentally eye-poked Tom Aspinall in the first round of his title defense, fans have questioned whether Aspinall exaggerated his injury. Critics even claimed he overstated the damage to avoid the fight. Even after the Briton shared updates about his surgery earlier this month, critics continued to doubt him. UFC CEO Dana White also remained skeptical. Recently, White said Aspinall’s procedure was not major and described it as just an “injection.” Despite the ongoing doubts, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira publicly stepped in to back Aspinall

At first, doctors did not view the injury as serious during the initial examination. However, further testing later revealed Brown syndrome, along with persistent double vision and restricted eye movement. As a result, the condition forced Aspinall to undergo multiple surgeries on both eyes. He has openly admitted that the injury has made everyday tasks difficult, so naturally, concerns about his MMA future have started to grow. Still, while critics keep questioning his situation, Alex Pereira firmly backs him.

Alex Pereira shows public support for Tom Aspinall

“I saw that the guy is a fighter, he’s not going to fake a stoppage or anything,” Alex Pereira told UFC heavyweight Walter Walker. “He just got back after surgery. I saw the photo, I think he even posted it himself, right? Man, his whole eye was red. I even got scared and thought, ‘Wow.’ The eye is really delicate, you know?”

When Ciryl Gane eye-poked Tom Aspinall, boos immediately filled the Etihad Arena as the heavyweight champion chose not to continue. In the aftermath, an MMA page began pushing bizarre theories claiming the Briton had a pre-existing eye issue before UFC 321. Aspinall had earlier told Nina Drama about occasional eye “twitching,” and once that clip resurfaced, some critics quickly accused him of hiding the condition to undergo surgery at the UFC’s expense.

However, the UK’s free healthcare system largely weakened those conspiracy theories.

The use of the ZEISS MEL90 machine also fueled speculation, as many people associate the device with LASIK procedures used to eliminate glasses. Recently, ophthalmologist Lee Dong-ik publicly challenged the severity of Tom Aspinall’s condition. He argued that red eyes commonly follow LASIK treatment and even called Aspinall a “liar,” insisting the surgery was “not severe.”

“It’s a very simple procedure to correct myopia, not for damage. It’s a red eye, that’s all. His red eye will recover within maybe 10 days without any treatment. So it’s normal, very simple irritation… I hope that he stops lying. His eye is okay. I’m a retina specialist,” Lee said.

As a result, the ongoing back-and-forth has split the internet, but the bigger concern now is the heavyweight division itself. The title picture remains on hold while Tom Aspinall focuses on his recovery. Even after surgery, he has admitted that he still sees a black spot in his vision, increasing the pressure on him to return quickly and defend his belt. However, Michael Bisping urged him to be patient.

Michael Bisping weighs in on Aspinall’s next move

Years ago, Michael Bisping downplayed a serious eye injury and ultimately lost vision in one eye permanently. Because of that experience, he understands better than most how serious these injuries can be. For that reason, he does not want Aspinall to take unnecessary risks, no matter what critics say or who questions the legitimacy of the eye poke.

As a fellow Brit, Bisping also recognizes the scrutiny and pressure Tom Aspinall faces, along with the need to prove himself once again inside the Octagon.

“I understand that he’s going through a lot right now,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. Just ignore all of that. Just come back and win your next fight, dominate the next few, make tons of money and retire.”

Bisping, meanwhile, built one of the sport’s greatest comeback stories. After losing vision in one eye, he fought his way back and captured the UFC middleweight title three years later, cementing his legacy.

At the same time, the UFC heavyweight division remains stalled as Tom Aspinall continues his recovery. Now, the promotion must decide whether to wait for its champion to return at full strength or move forward with an interim solution to keep the division active. What should the UFC do next?