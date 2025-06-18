Alex Pereira Hints at Heavyweight Move as 243 Lbs Clip Sparks Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall Buzz

Is a move to heavyweight on the horizon for Alex Pereira? The Brazilian knockout artist has been on the sidelines since losing his title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a shocking upset. While a re-match with the newly crowned champion was expected to be up next, there’s no sign of any confirmation regarding the same at the moment. The two have gone back and forth on social media with Ankalaev even claiming, “Alex [is] done, [he’s] never coming back”.

Now, a casual moment at the UFC Performance Institute has turned into a digital earthquake. In a recent clip shared on his Instagram account, ‘Poatan’ can be seen standing in front of a scale as he states, “We’re here at the official PI…let’s see here. Because he says I’m heavy, man, I don’t know, let’s see.” The man holding the camera? His coach and friend, Plinio Cruz. As the number on the scale hit 243 lbs, Cruz couldn’t hide his surprise as he exclaimed in English, “Bro, 243 is f— big heavyweight size bro.”

Pereira explained that he was wearing sneakers and jewelry, which might have tipped the scale onto the heavier side, but the fans weren’t distracted by the accessories. They saw something else, a possible contender for the heavyweight crown? After all, the throne at 265 lbs is currently in limbo. With Jon Jones continuing to ghost Tom Aspinall and Dana White hinting at possibly moving on, Alex Pereira’s weight reveal poured gasoline on an already simmering situation. Could Pereira be UFC’s escape hatch from the Aspinall-Jones stalemate?

‘Poatan’ had once expressed interest in taking on Jon Jones and in an interview had stated, “Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and basically mentioned Jon Jones. That’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans.” Then there’s Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champ’s patience is thinning, and fans have had enough, too. A petition to strip Jones of his undisputed heavyweight belt has hit nearly 200,000 signatures. So, with the Brazilian knockout artist already looking close to becoming a heavyweight, here’s a look at what the fans had to say about the possibility of him moving to another weight class!

Alex Pereira sends the MMA world into a frenzy as weight update leads to calls for a clash against Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Newly crowned women’s bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison, wrote, “Weighing in at heavyweight and wearing my shirt… dangerous combo.” Her comment added humor, but the undertone was serious. Alex Pereira at that size is a problem. Harrison, a multi-division threat herself, knows what it takes to switch weight classes, and with ‘Poatan’ already having moved from middleweight to light heavyweight in the UFC, another weight class doesn’t seem too far-fetched!

One fan wrote, “Alex giving a hint he can fight at heavyweight, love it. Do it!” And they’re not alone. Pereira’s weigh-in didn’t just spark curiosity; it ignited dreams. After his loss to Magomed Ankalaev, many thought Pereira would sit back, regroup, and target a rematch. But 243 lbs says otherwise. It says he’s looking up the ladder. Or maybe up a division? What do you think?

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland stirred the pot by writing, “Alex vs Tom for the heavy weight belt” In a recent interview, UFC boss Dana White confessed about the long-awaited Jones vs Aspinall clash, “If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly.” Strickland has shared the cage with Pereira before. He knows what ‘Poatan’ is capable of, and if he’s suggesting Pereira leap straight to a title shot, that says something. With Jones stalling and White threatening to move on, Pereira vs. Aspinall could be the blockbuster Plan B.

One fan imagined the unthinkable as they wrote, “LOL IMAGINE Alex goes up, knocks out Tom and fights Jones.” It’s a fantasy, but not that far from reality. If Alex Pereira returns with a heavyweight debut against Aspinall and wins, Jones could be cornered with only one way out!

And finally, social media star Nina Marie Daniele chimed in with, “Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones CHAMA!” The Brazilian term “Chama” is like yelling “Let’s go!” And this matchup? It’s fireworks. Jones has mentioned Pereira by name before as a potential opponent. And with the Brazilian weighing heavy on the scale, it just might be the spark that lights the fire on this clash!

So, is Alex Pereira quietly preparing for his next conquest, this time among the giants? The 243 lbs clip may have started as a casual moment at the UFC PI, but it’s now at the center of a heavyweight storm. With Jon Jones dragging his feet and Tom Aspinall stuck in title unification limbo, Pereira’s silent power move could be just what the UFC needs to jolt the division back to life. He’s climbed from middleweight to light heavyweight and snatched gold in both. Why not take aim at a third division? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!