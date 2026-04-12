Alex Pereira Honored During UFC 327 Live Broadcast, Joins Charles Oliveira After Charitable Initiatives

During the UFC 327 live broadcast, Alex Pereira was honored for his work outside the octagon, joining an elite group of fighters recognized for their community impact. The prestigious award, personally selected by Dana White, highlights a side of ‘Poatan’ that has nothing to do with his knockout power.

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Pereira was officially named the 2026 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, placing him alongside names like Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway.

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This came just months after he vacated his light heavyweight title and began preparing for a move to heavyweight, with a shot at history on the horizon at UFC Freedom 250. But even with that competitive shift, the UFC chose to spotlight a different side of Pereira, one built on consistency outside the cage.

“CHAMA 🫶 @AlexPereiraUFC is your 2026 Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient!” the UFC confirmed on X.

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The Brazilian will be honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony in July. The award, named after former champion and UFC pioneer Forrest Griffin, is part of the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, meaning it’s personally selected by Dana White.

And when you look at the numbers behind Pereira’s work, the decision makes sense. His “Instituto Poatan” in São Paulo has over 700 registered kids, offering free kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, English, and computer classes. It’s a structured program that runs consistently. Add to that his previous efforts, including donating more than 1,000 food boxes to his hometown ahead of UFC 307 and contributing around $120,000 toward flood relief in Brazil in 2024, and the picture becomes clearer.

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Earlier in 2026, Alex Pereira also received the Beacon Award from the Ellis Island Honors Society, becoming the first international recipient. At the time, he described the moment simply as being “honored and humbled,” but what stood out more was the context he shared.

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“Life was a very difficult one. I’d like to share a story with you all in the past when my children were infants and used diapers. They were on their last pair of diapers, and I didn’t know what I was gonna do to buy more,” Pereira confessed.

The programs he funds and runs are now aimed at kids growing up in similar conditions. The story has a lot of parallels with Charles Oliveira, the 2025 recipient of the award, who also had a rough upbringing and has long been known for supporting his community in São Paulo’s favelas.

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Alex Pereira, following that path and now receiving the same recognition, highlights a trend within the UFC. Fighters aren’t just building brands globally, they’re reinvesting locally. And the UFC is starting to spotlight that more consistently. In fact, the Brazilian knockout artist has also signed a massive 8-fight deal with the promotion recently!

Alex Pereira claims signing a new UFC deal was an “easy choice” for him

For Alex Pereira, that move says as much about trust as it does about timing. He’s not negotiating from a position of uncertainty. He’s stepping into a new division, giving up a championship, and still locking himself into a long-term deal. That’s rare in a sport where fighters often hold onto belts as leverage. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira made it clear this wasn’t a complicated decision.

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“It was a pretty easy choice when I expressed I wanted to go [heavyweight]. Of course, I had to let go of the belt, but they gave me a new contract and I’m really, really happy with my new contract,” ‘Poatan’ shared. “I actually want to thank Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell], and Dana White for it. So, this new deal that they gave to me? I don’t care about letting go of the belt or anything like that.”

From a numbers standpoint, an eight-fight deal could realistically cover the next three to four years, depending on activity. That gives the UFC stability around one of its biggest global stars, especially as the promotion transitions away from the traditional pay-per-view model. Having someone like Alex Pereira locked in during that shift adds value beyond just fight nights.

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Between his charitable work and his move to heavyweight, the promotion is clearly investing in him long-term. And in return, Alex Pereira is doing something simple but significant. He’s betting on the UFC just as much as they’re betting on him.