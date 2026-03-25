Alex Pereira Issues Public Message in Support of Israel Adesanya Ahead of UFC Seattle

UFC Seattle doesn’t just mark another fight for Israel Adesanya. He’s suffered three straight losses, has gone nearly three years without a win, and now has a main event bout against Joe Pyfer, a rising contender with momentum and nothing to lose. The stakes are clear. At 24-5, Adesanya isn’t rebuilding from scratch, but he is trying to reset direction. And ahead of that moment, the message he received didn’t come from a coach or teammate. It came from the one rival who defined a large part of his career, Alex Pereira.

Pereira, a two-division UFC champion who is now preparing for a move to heavyweight, took to social media with a message that felt less like rivalry and more like reflection.

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“Saturday is fight night once again. Much respect to Israel Adesanya—we’ve shared the octagon and moments that became part of my journey,” Pereira wrote. “That loss taught me a lot; it pushed me to evolve not only as a fighter, but as a man. I grew, matured, and used it as fuel to reach a higher level in the sport and in life.

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“Regardless of rivalry, I know what it means to step in there—the years of work, the pressure, the sacrifice. That’s why I wish you a great fight. Go in focused and show your best. We keep evolving. See you at the top, CHAMA.”

From kickboxing to MMA, Alex Pereira had Adesanya’s number early. Two wins in Glory, then a fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 to take the middleweight title. At that point, the narrative felt settled. But ‘The Last Stylebender’ flipped it at UFC 287 with a second-round knockout that changed everything. It wasn’t just a win. It was closure. And judging by Pereira’s words now, it also left a lasting impact.

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What makes this even more interesting is where ‘Poatan’ is in his own journey. He’s already captured titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. Now he’s targeting history with a potential third belt at heavyweight against Ciryl Gane. His career is moving forward at full speed. But he still paused to acknowledge the opponent who helped shape that run. And that says something about both fighters.

In fact, in a past interview, Israel Adesanya also revealed that their rivalry was never personal. As he shared, “I hope he never loses. I hope he retires undefeated.”

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So heading into UFC Seattle, the focus isn’t just on whether Adesanya wins, it’s on how he looks doing it. In that regard, the former champion also recently spoke about how the middleweight division has changed since he lost the throne.

Israel Adesanya laments the “slow” middleweight division in his absence as champion

During his first title run, Israel Adesanya averaged just over five months between championship fights. That kind of activity isn’t common at the top. And now, watching from the outside, he’s starting to measure what that actually meant.

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“The last guy who put it on the line, regardless, called out the best, was me,” Adesanya told ESPN MMA. “So yeah, that’s one thing I can say that people didn’t appreciate until—even I didn’t appreciate until now that I’m here watching it, and I’m like, ‘Damn. This game is slow and just stuck without me.’”

He pointed to Khamzat Chimaev’s early run, fighting multiple times in quick succession, even “twice in a month” at one stage. But as champion, that pace has slowed. A nine-month gap between title win and first defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 isn’t unusual by today’s standards, but it stands out when compared to what Adesanya was doing.

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So the message from Alex Pereira lands at the right time. Not just as motivation, but as context: two fighters, different stages, but the same understanding of what it takes to stay at the top. One is building forward, the other is trying to get back there. And by the end of UFC Seattle, we’ll have a clearer answer to which direction Israel Adesanya is heading.