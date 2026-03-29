Alex Pereira Subtly Reacts After Israel Adesanya’s Fourth Consecutive UFC Loss

As the referee stopped the fight, resulting in Israel Adesanya’s fourth consecutive defeat, amid dejected reactions from fans, his former rival, Alex Pereira’s reaction caught attention. Pereira showed apparent disappointment as he watched the former champion suffer another setback.

In the UFC Seattle main event, Izzy entered the Octagon aiming to end a three-fight losing streak and return to the win column against the up-and-coming middleweight star Joe Pyfer. Early on, Adesanya started strong, landing sharp shots and controlling the pace. However, in the second round, Joe Pyfer turned the fight with a heavy right hand that landed flush on Adesanya’s face.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Pyfer then mixed in well-timed takedowns, broke Israel Adesanya’s rhythm, and kept him under pressure. Soon after, he stepped forward and unleashed a relentless barrage of punches that put the Nigerian-Kiwi in serious trouble, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 4:18 for a technical knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT

At cageside, alongside the fans, Alex Pereira watched everything unfold and later shared his reaction on Instagram. In the clip, Pereira kept his head down and looked at his phone, quietly showing his disappointment.

Imago April 6, 2023, Miami, Florida, MIAMI, FLORIDA, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA -April 6: L-R Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya face off for the press and the fans at UFC287 – Pereira v Adesanya 2 – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Kaseya Center on April 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida Miami, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20230406_zsa_p175_046 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

However, his reaction did not surprise many, as he had already shown respect for Adesanya just days before the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saturday is fight night once again,” ‘Poatan’ wrote alongside a video of Adesanya knocking him out at UFC 287. “Much respect to Israel Adesanya, we’ve shared the octagon and moments that became part of my journey. That loss taught me a lot; it pushed me to evolve not only as a fighter, but as a man. I grew, matured, and used it as fuel to reach a higher level in the sport and in life.”

That message clearly showed how their once-bitter rivalry has cooled over time. The two legends have faced each other four times in their professional careers, twice in kickboxing and twice in the UFC. Alex Pereira won three of those matchups, while Adesanya claimed redemption in their most recent meeting at UFC 287 in 2023, knocking the Brazilian out cold in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since that victory, Israel Adesanya has struggled to find consistency. For example, he lost a decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 and lost his title in the process. After nearly a year away, he returned to face Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in Australia, aiming to reclaim the belt. However, the South African submitted him, handing Izzy the first submission loss of his career.

Then, that defeat kept him out of action for several months. When he returned, Adesanya faced Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia, but the result stayed the same, as Imavov knocked him out. Now, at UFC Seattle, nothing changed for ‘The Last Stylebender’, as Joe Pyfer handed him another loss. Following the fight, several fighters and analysts shared their reactions to Adesanya’s latest loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zayn Malik to Francis Ngannou on Israel Adesanya’s fourth straight defeat

With his fourth consecutive UFC loss, Israel Adesanya has split the MMA fanbase into two clear camps. Some fans urge the former champion to consider retirement, while others still believe he has another run left in him. For now, uncertainty surrounds his future as the UFC prepares his next move.

Even so, Adesanya made his intentions clear before leaving the Octagon. “I am just going to keep going and going,” he said while speaking to Daniel Cormier. Still, fighters rarely bounce back easily from four straight losses. Because of that, many in the MMA world now compare his situation to Tony Ferguson, who once dominated his division before going on a long losing skid. As a result, some fans now believe Izzy should step away. However, others continue to show support, including British pop star Zayn Malik.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@stylebender you’re still the goat bro!! ❤️” Zayn Malik wrote on X shortly after the loss to Joe Pyfer.

At his peak, Israel Adesanya beat elite names like Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, and Robert Whittaker. He also defended his UFC title five times, which strengthened his legacy. His kickboxing dominance also supports that reputation, so several fighters still back him to bounce back. For instance, Francis Ngannou quickly showed his support.

“What the f–k, man. keep your head up,” wrote Francis Ngannou.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad also joined the conversation. He acknowledged that Adesanya may not look at his best right now, but he still backed him and said, “Izzy still got it.”

With questions now surrounding Adesanya’s future, what do you think lies ahead for him in MMA? Is this the right time for him to step away, or can he turn things around once again? Share your thoughts below.