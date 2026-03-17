Alex Pereira Refuses to Close the Door on Jon Jones Fight Despite UFC White House Debacle

Alex Pereira is chasing history again. But even with a massive fight ahead of him, the Brazilian champion hasn’t completely stopped thinking about a potential showdown with Jon Jones. After capturing belts at middleweight and light heavyweight, Pereira decided to vacate the 205-pound title and move up to heavyweight. His first test in the new division comes on June 14 at the UFC’s White House event, where he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight crown.

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The fight is part of a new eight-fight contract ‘Poatan’ recently signed with the promotion, and it could place him in a position to chase something unprecedented: a UFC title in three weight classes.

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Still, there’s another storyline floating around. Fans have been speculating about a possible super fight between Pereira and former champion Jon Jones for a while now. That matchup looked even more intriguing when Jones publicly campaigned to appear on the White House card before ultimately being left off the event. Negotiations reportedly broke down after Jones claimed the UFC “lowballed” him, and he even asked the promotion to release him from his contract. Yet, despite all that drama, Alex Pereira isn’t ready to say the fight is dead.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira, speaking through longtime coach and interpreter Plinio Cruz, explained that the door remains open, but only under the right conditions.

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“I believe so, as long as I win this fight, right?” Alex Pereira said. ”Because otherwise it doesn’t make too much sense, because now, Alex is a dangerous guy, why are you going to put himself on the line? But I believe he can win in this fight. It’s a big chance. Well, I believe it happens because he (Jones) has to be released from the UFC. I don’t think the UFC is going to release him anytime soon. If he want to fight, who’s going to be against? It’s going to be against him (Pereira).”

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Still, Pereira was careful not to get ahead of himself. As he further shared, right now, his attention remains locked on Gane. The French heavyweight represents a very different challenge from the opponents Pereira faced at middleweight and light heavyweight. At 6-foot-4 and known for his footwork and technical striking, Gane already has a lot of experience in title fights, as he has already held the interim title once.

For Alex Pereira, the matchup carries more than just divisional stakes. No one has captured titles in three divisions in the UFC. That’s the immediate goal. The Jon Jones fight, if it happens, comes later. Yet, according to Michael Bisping, that matchup isn’t really that exciting for him.

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Michael Bisping backs Pereira vs Gane as being “better” than the Jon Jones fight

The former middleweight champion recently weighed in on the situation after the UFC confirmed Pereira would face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at the June 14 White House event. While many fans had hoped for a blockbuster clash between Pereira and Jon Jones, Michael Bisping believes the promotion actually landed on the better fight.

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Speaking on YouTube during the discussion surrounding Dana White’s fight announcements, ‘The Count’ explained that stylistically, Pereira vs. Gane simply makes more sense from an entertainment perspective.

“Truly, I think it’s a better fight than Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones,” Bisping said. “I know a lot of people wanted that, but you’ve got to think Jon Jones probably would have just tried to wrestle him.”

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Bisping also pointed to the recent criticism surrounding the BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Many fans expected a striking war, but the bout turned into a grappling-heavy affair that left some viewers disappointed.

In contrast, he believes Pereira vs. Gane has the ingredients for the kind of fight fans were hoping for last time, a high-level striking battle. According to him, putting two elite stand-up fighters together could result in what he described as a “world-class kickboxing match in four-ounce gloves,” predicting the clash has all the makings of a thrilling contest.

So while the Jon Jones super fight still lingers in the background, Alex Pereira’s focus hasn’t changed. June 14 is about one thing first: beating Ciryl Gane and taking the next step toward history. Everything else, including ‘Bones, comes after that.