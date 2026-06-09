Alex Pereira Refuses to Wait for Tom Aspinall as Plans Beyond UFC White House Takes Shape

If Alex Pereira successfully triumphs over Ciryl Gane at UFC White House, his immediate next bout would be for the undisputed title against the champion Tom Aspinall, right? While the matchup has all the makings of a superfight that could potentially shatter the promotion’s viewership records, during an interview with TNT Sports, the former UFC champion admitted that he plans to have another fight before the year is out, even if it means not fighting Aspinall.

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“I don’t think Tom’s going to be ready,” Alex Pereira said. “I don’t think he’s even training. He’s recovering from surgery and then training, and I’m a guy that I want to get ready. I want to fight somebody as soon as possible. I want to get another fight as soon as possible. I want to make sure I finish the year. Again, I’m 38 years old. I ain’t got time to lose so I need to fight.”

While many, including UFC CEO Dana White, are unsure when Tom Aspinall would be back or when his recovery is fully completed, the fact that ‘Poatan’ is ready to take another fight before the year ends should help the UFC brass breathe a sigh of relief. This is especially important since the heavyweight division has been in a lull due to a lack of good fights ever since Jon Jones left the UFC last year. As such, having Alex Pereira stepping up to keep the heavyweight division moving should bring a smile to their faces.

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Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall’s current equation with the UFC is not really in a good place. While Dana White’s statements following the eye poke at UFC 321 made things awkward, Aspinall’s new manager, Eddie Hearn, has certainly complicated it further by asking for the UFC to release him. Recently, the British promoter even claimed that he wouldn’t let the heavyweight champion fight Gane or Pereira under his existing contract over the low pay offered to him.

As a result, Aspinall’s return could get delayed further if both parties play hardball when the Brit returns following his successful recovery. Both Michael Bisping and Paul Felder have criticized the 33-year-old champion on the Believe You Me podcast for the delay. So, Pereira would be doing the UFC a huge favor if he keeps the ball rolling in the 265 lbs division. However, beyond playing savior for the promotion, the Brazilian also has some lucrative benefits if he keeps himself active.

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Reportedly, ‘Poatan’ has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, reportedly valued at a whopping $10 million per fight. So, if he fights one more time this year, he would end 2026 making $20 million, which would be an astronomical payout for him. Now, if Aspinall does miss the entirety of 2026, Alex Pereira would need a suitable opponent, and there might be one available close by with whom he already has a budding rivalry.

Josh Hokit rips into Tom Aspinall, and pushes for a showdown with Alex Pereira

The young and hungry heavyweight prospect has been looking for a fight with Alex Pereira for a while now. The Californian did not hesitate to personally insult the Brazilian during their UFC Freedom 250 press conference last month. They even got into a scuffle shortly after. As a result, the Hokit vs. Pereira bout has become one of the most hype potential fights in the heavyweight division.

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Hokit, who is set to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC White House, also feels that the champion should either actively defend his title or consider retirement instead of stalling the division. As such, he wants Pereira and Gane to fight for the undisputed championship, with hopes of fighting the winner after.

“To get the division moving again, Pereira and Gane should be for the heavyweight championship,” Hokit told UFC on Paramount+. “And then I’ll fight [Pereira] next after I beat Derrick Lewis… You got [Tom Aspinall] claiming that he’s blind now. Saying that he can’t practice, he can’t even drive. Then all of a sudden he’s saying he’s going to come back. Just choose one or the other at this point. I think the division is being held up with his theatrics or whatever he’s doing, his tactics.”

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With the rivalry already brewing, the UFC can definitely explore this matchup in the future if Tom Aspinall’s delay extends further. However, with the Englishman’s medical hiatus and pay issues with the promotion, it remains unclear whether the UFC would consider the Aspinall-Pereira bout for the undisputed title or if it will still be available by the time he returns.