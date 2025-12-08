Alex Pereira Reveals UFC Return Plan as Jon Jones at White House in Limbo

Alex Pereira wants only legacy fights, nothing less. Over a month has passed since he reclaimed his belt from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, where he finished the Russian champion in just ninety seconds in front of a stacked Sin City crowd. Despite that momentum, Dana White and the UFC are keeping the Brazilian’s next fight a mystery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After UFC 320, Alex Pereira called for former heavyweight champion Jon Jones and set his sights on next year’s so-called “baddest card ever” at the UFC White House event. However, Dana White repeatedly shut down the idea, saying he cannot trust Jones to follow through. Amid all the uncertainty, Pereira has now offered Dana White and Co. a fresh replacement for the Jones fight on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Pereira aims for a big heavyweight challenge next

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the UFC and its matchmakers will start building the promotional push for the UFC White House card around February next year. With several months still before the action, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is eager to secure his next fight.

In his latest candid interview, he once again appealed directly to the promotion, either for a showdown with Jon Jones or a title shot against reigning heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

“I mentioned the White House against Jon Jones, and I’ve also even spoken about a fight at heavyweight for a third belt. But I don’t know, it’s not in my control. I have my desires, but I’m also just waiting like everyone else,” Alex Pereira said on the Brazilian platform ‘Omelet’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, he issued another callout from one of the most iconic locations in human history, standing outside the Colosseum. “Jon Jones. White House. Chama,” Alex Pereira declared as he delivered his message to Dana White and Co., joined by Nina Marie Daniele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite his enthusiasm, the promotion has shown no movement toward a heavyweight matchup. At UFC 323 last week, Dana White also made it clear that heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is currently one of the frontrunners for a spot on the White House card.

Derrick Lewis secures first spot on UFC White House card

Big names like Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, and Islam Makhachev are all chasing spots on the next UFC fight event, yet UFC’s No. 8 contender and fan favorite Derrick Lewis surprised everyone by securing a place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his devastating punching power and some of the most memorable finishes in UFC history, Lewis continues to dominate as one of the most unpredictable heavyweight fighters, which makes him a true “can’t-miss” star. A devoted fan of Ronda Rousey, Lewis has now officially claimed his spot on the UFC White card.

“President Trump loves Derrick Lewis, loves Derrick Lewis and he hasn’t told me to do anything. The president hasn’t said, you know, to this guy, but he will not stop talking about Derrick Lewis. So it’s a big fight for Derrick coming up,” Dana White said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

With Derrick Lewis set to headline the UFC White House card, all eyes are on the promotion’s next moves. Donald Trump’s latest update suggests the event will feature eight to nine title fights, raising hopes that Alex Pereira could also secure a top spot. The big question remains, will it be in the heavyweight division? Stay tuned.