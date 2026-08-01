Alex Pereira Reveals Why There Won’t Be an Immediate Ciryl Gane Rematch After UFC White House Controversy

Ever since Alex Pereira’s failed bid to become a three-division champion at the UFC White House event in June ended in controversy, he has remained determined to secure a rematch against Ciryl Gane. However, it appears Pereira’s chances of receiving an immediate rematch are not part of the UFC’s current plans.

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During a recent Q&A session with Jon Anik, ‘Poatan’ clarified that he does not know whether a second fight with ‘Bon Gamin’ will happen anytime soon. If that is the case, Pereira admitted he may need to compete one more time at heavyweight before earning another title shot.

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“I don’t know what’s going to happen, or how long it will take for that fight to happen,” Pereira confessed. “I definitely want to fight before then, and after that, I definitely want to fight for the title.”

This is a developing story…