Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeUFC

Alex Pereira Reveals Why There Won’t Be an Immediate Ciryl Gane Rematch After UFC White House Controversy

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 1, 2026 | 7:22 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Alex Pereira Reveals Why There Won’t Be an Immediate Ciryl Gane Rematch After UFC White House Controversy

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 1, 2026 | 7:22 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Ever since Alex Pereira’s failed bid to become a three-division champion at the UFC White House event in June ended in controversy, he has remained determined to secure a rematch against Ciryl Gane. However, it appears Pereira’s chances of receiving an immediate rematch are not part of the UFC’s current plans. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent Q&A session with Jon Anik, ‘Poatan’ clarified that he does not know whether a second fight with ‘Bon Gamin’ will happen anytime soon. If that is the case, Pereira admitted he may need to compete one more time at heavyweight before earning another title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, or how long it will take for that fight to happen,” Pereira confessed. “I definitely want to fight before then, and after that, I definitely want to fight for the title.”

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Biplob Chakraborty

1,829 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a combat sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories