Alex Pereira’s Cage-Side Coaching of Sister Aline Sends Fans Into Frenzy During Rousey-Carano

The MVP MMA card featured Aline Pereira taking on Jade Masson-Wong in a preliminary bout, with her UFC superstar brother Alex Pereira firmly in her corner throughout the fight. As the bout unfolded, clips of “Poatan” passionately coaching his sister between rounds quickly went viral online.

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Aline ultimately earned a hard-fought split decision victory over Masson-Wong on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in California. But despite the win, much of the attention afterward centered on Alex Pereira, whose intense and animated corner work became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

After Netflix, which is broadcasting the event, shared a clip of the moment, fans flooded the post in a frenzy.

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One fan wrote, “Huge moment for Aline split decision win and Alex in the cage makes it even more special.”

Another commented, “Alex Pereira was locked in every second of the way, guiding his sister to a massive milestone victory.”

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A third user wrote, “This is illegal levels of truth.”

Someone else posted, “Chama.”

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And finally, this user commented, “🍿 Young Legend 👏🏾”