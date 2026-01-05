Alex Pereira’s Two-Word Response to Tracy Cortez’s Mid-Air Proposal Goes Viral

Lightning-fast knockouts aren’t the only thing Alex Pereira is known for. At least not since a new video surfaced on the internet showcasing ‘Poatan’s love life that seems to have hatched in the UFC off-season. And his romantic endeavors might just be getting serious.

Since the light-heavyweight champion publicly ended his engagement with Merle Christine in 2024, Pereira made things official with Tracy Cortez, a women’s UFC flyweight contender, on New Year’s Eve, sharing pictures of them hugging and kissing. Now, another lighthearted couple moment has melted fans’ hearts.

Alex Pereira’s mid-air proposal

In a recent Instagram story, Tracy Cortez posted a lighthearted proposal skit while the couple shared a flight. Cortez woke Pereira from his nap to ask, “Baby, are you going to want to marry me? Alex!” Pereira, known for his signature humor, reacted with a simple “Chama baby,” which Cortez reiterated.

While it was not a serious turn for their relationship, the video goes on to show the ‘power couple’s incredible chemistry and shared sense of humor. This also marks another major milestone in ‘Poatan’s romantic life, who first hard-launched his relationship status after over two years.

However, this is not the only couple’s moment that has made waves on the internet. Since Cortez and Pereira shared pictures of them celebrating the New Year together, fans playfully passed on the information to UFC lightweight Brian Ortega, who was with Cortez before they broke up in 2023.

Cortez also shared some sneak peeks at their romance, sharing polaroids of her and Pereira in her Instagram story. The UFC champion reciprocated this sweet initiative by reposting both of Cortez’s Instagram stories, silencing the naysayers, who were soon to point out red flags in their romance.

Besides posting pictures, they are already taking solid steps in strengthening their connection.

Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez share the gym

Just hours after hard-launching their relationship on social media, the couple took it up a notch, sharing videos of them training together in the gym. One video clip showcased the UFC fighters sparring with other training partners, while in yet another clip, Pereira could be seen teaching Cortez his signature kickboxing combo.

However, this is their first high-profile relationship, with Alex Pereira having previously dated ex-fiancee Merle Christine, a TV presenter and MMA content creator. Pereira also has two sons from his previous marriage, but not much is known about his ex-wife.

However, the UFC Champion is still in touch with his sons, Alessandro Vidal Silva and Lohan Vidal Silva, whom he supports wholeheartedly. In fact, in a recent Instagram post, Pereira shared clips from the grappling match at Reality Fighting, which both of his sons aced with discipline, control, and poise.

Cortez also has a romantic history with UFC Champion Brian Ortega, which bubbled up in 2020. However, three years later, matters heated up between them, leading to a high-profile break-up. While initially, Ortega was quick to lash out against Cortez, they seemingly have come to a mutual respect, with Ortega responding respectfully to Cortez’s relationship status.

Evidently, both Pereira and Cortez have endured some rough patches in their love life before finding each other. What are your thoughts on their relationship? Are Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez a good match for each other? Share your thoughts below.