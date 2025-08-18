Alex Pereira’s Walkaround Weight Sparks Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall Fan Callouts as UFC 320 Looms

“I’m not really worried about the Tom [Aspinall] fight. I’m worried about the Pereira fight,” Jon Jones said before defeating Stipe Miocic in November 2024. Alex Pereira quickly responded, stating, “I want [Jon Jones.] Now, it’s up to the UFC to make it happen.” Since then, however, their career have taken them on drastically different paths.

After initial interest in the matchup, Magomed Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025. A few months later, Jones announced his retirement amid growing calls for a fight against Tom Aspinall. That retirement, though, was short-lived when President Donald Trump expressed interest in hosting a fight at the White House. Regardless, as UFC 320 approaches, headlined by the Pereira vs. Ankalaev rematch, Pereira’s walk-around weight has sparked conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much does Alex Pereira weigh?

UFC 320 is set for October 4, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a couple of months still to go, it appears Alex Pereira hasn’t yet started cutting weight for the fight. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared in a video with MMA media personality Nina Marie Daniele, also known as Nina Drama. In the clip, shared on Instagram just hours earlier, ‘Potan’ can be seen stepping on the scale, registering 242.4 lbs—well within the heavyweight range. “Should [Alex Pereira] fight for the UFC Heavyweight Belt at the White House?” Daniele asked her followers on Instagram. Currently, the heavyweight title belongs to Tom Aspinall.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Although fans have long called for a fight between Jon Jones and Aspinall, Jones’ interest in participating on the UFC 320 card—and his clear reluctance to face Aspinall—shifted speculation toward other potential matchups, with many now calling for Pereira to take on either Jones or Aspinall in the White House card next year.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall selected for Pereira

Even though Pereira hasn’t faced Ankalaev in a rematch yet, people seem to be more excited about the 38-year-old’s place on the White House card. One user, frustrated about the failure of Jones vs. Aspinall, had to settle. “F–k it, give me Alex vs. Jones like Jon asked for,” the user commented. While it would be a great fight, Dana White continues to refuse to add Jones to the White House card because he has lost trust in the undefeated fighter.

Meanwhile, this user was interested in watching ‘Potan’ face Aspinall. “He doesn’t beat Aspinall. But I’d love to watch that fight,” the user wrote. Interestingly, Aspinall is scheduled to face Ciryl Gane in his first title defense on October 26 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. If both fighters win their fights, nothing is stopping Pereira from moving up in weight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The next user seemed even more excited about a potential Pereira vs. Aspinall fight. “100% he should,” the user answered Daniele’s question, adding, “He’s an exciting fighter to watch.” However, a loss against Ankalaev might take out all the interest from the potential Aspinall fight.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Another user took the video as proof of Pereira’s intentions after UFC 320. “Alex Pereira [is] gonna chase that Third UFC Championship belt, LFG,” the user wrote. However, it’s nothing new for fighters to walk around way heavier than their contracted weight for a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else added a catch on Pereira’s move to heavyweight and face Jones or Aspinall. “If he beats Ankalaev? Yes,” the user wrote. Considering the first fight against Ankalaev, it might be a tall order for ‘Potan.’

Clearly, the public wants Alex Pereira to face Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall, but wishes don’t always get granted, especially since the Brazilian has Magomed Ankalaev blocking his path. Which fight would you like to see?