Alex Pereira S&C Training Fails to Convince Fans as Magomed Ankalaev Threat Lingers

Alex Pereira isn’t wasting words; he’s doing the work. With Magomed Ankalaev continuing to stir up ideas of a rematch, Pereira’s response hasn’t come through interviews or online banter. It came through training videos. But what videos are we talking about? Well, recently, ‘Poatan’ was spotted in a private gym session focused exclusively on a new aspect for his fight: strength and conditioning.

Given how his previous fight ended, a decision loss at UFC 313, it’s understandable that the Brazilian is focusing on his physical base. No new striking drills. No loud statements. Only forceful lifts, power-focused motions, and footage that suggests he is rebuilding from the ground up.

For a fighter known for his kickboxing, this adjustment could be the clearest indication yet that he is preparing for another war against Ankalaev’s grinding style. It’s worth noting that Pereira hasn’t denied turning down earlier fight dates.

In truth, he supported Magomed Ankalaev‘s claims that he turned down offers in June, July, and August, stating that he needed time off following an exhausting run as champion. “We haven’t talked about it yet, but we know that it’s around October. It could be September, October, November,” Pereira revealed at UFC 316.

The goal is not to rush back; it’s to come back right. When asked about Ankalaev’s latest comments, ‘Poatan’ did not respond. Instead, he dismissed the conversation as an attempt at self-promotion. “No one knows he’s the champion,” Pereira stated. “So if he says my name, he appears a little… but I’m not responding to his provocations.”

That kind of calm does not come from ego; it comes from confidence, the kind you gain in the gym while planning your return. Pereira understands what went wrong the first time. He’s not completely revamping everything, but the changes are coming. “It’s not something that I will have to retrain and change my game,” he stated.

“It’s the same thing, just correcting some techniques.” If the rumors are accurate and a rematch is scheduled for the fall, ‘Poatan’ could come back stronger in more ways than one. However, it seems like fans aren’t completely convinced about his S&C training.

Fans are unconvinced about the effectiveness of Alex Pereira’s new focus

While Alex Pereira’s silent grind and small changes may be his war cry, viewers of his strength and conditioning videos aren’t exactly rallying behind it. Many fans do not want to perceive weightlifting as a form of evolution. One fan bluntly put it, “He needs to keep developing his free wrestling skills as well.”

Another weighed in with a technical jab, “Bro needs to work angles and level changes; bro is too stiff.” Then came the veteran’s skepticism: “If a fighter this late in their career starts changing how they train, this is not gonna be the change to beat Magomed.” This sentiment was carried over to a more philosophical take: “He needs to focus on what got him to the dance.”

However, not everyone thought the Brazilian was off track. A small but vocal group believed the strength work would benefit him in the clinch-heavy contest that Ankalaev is expected to bring. “Core strength gonna help in the clinch situations for sure,” commented a fan. Another person acknowledged the effectiveness of Alex Pereira’s chosen method: “CrossFit will actually have you strong AF in movement.” Then there was a rally cry of hope: “More training and fewer celebrity appearances, and it’ll be Chama szn again.”

Of course, MMA fandom would not be complete without a few comments on aesthetics. Pereira’s squat video did not escape the fashion police. “Did he have to wear booty shorts for squats?” a fan asked, clearly more distracted than inspired. And to cap it off, someone offered a wardrobe adjustment rather than a training tweak: “I think he needs some tighter shorts.” Pereira’s recovery arc is already being scrutinized, whether he is working on his skills or his gym attire. But do you think he will be able to reclaim his throne?