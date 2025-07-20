Alex Pereira & Sister Get Mike Tyson-Esque Crown as Fans Get Emotional After Karate Combat Win

For a family built on grit, it was a moment wrapped in gold. At Karate Combat 56, Aline Pereira stepped out from under her brother’s towering shadow and etched her name into the spotlight. Fighting five rounds against Fani Peloumpi, the 34-year-old Brazilian displayed sharp striking, relentless pressure, and the signature Pereira precision-based violence.

When her hand was raised, and the Karate Combat flyweight title wrapped around her waist, she broke down in tears. Standing right beside her? The former two-division UFC champion and her older brother, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. And just like that, another chapter of the Pereira family legacy was written in combat sports history.

Both Pereiras have come a long way. While Aline’s MMA record has seen early stumbles, she’s thrived in Karate Combat, going 3-0 in the promotion. Her striking mirrors her brother’s — a measured pace, sharp kicks, and the terrifying left hook that has become a family trademark. Against Peloumpi, she used those tools to dominate the pace, frustrate her opponent, and finish strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

The crowd at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center erupted. But the real story came in the silence between tears and titles when ‘Poatan’ gently held the belt while it was being fastened around his sister. No theatrics. Just pride. And suddenly, the moment felt bigger than just a win, while the fans came out with their thoughts online as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Alex Pereira’s sister receives high praise from the fans after a heartwarming moment at Karate Combat 56

One fan summed it up by simply writing, “Family of champions. That’s tuff’. The Gracies, the Diaz Brothers, the Nurmagomedovs, and now the Pereiras have become another family making their mark in the world of combat sports. With Alex Perreira having won titles in two UFC divisions to go along with his kickboxing accolades, and Aline now a Karate Combat world champ, the term “champion bloodline” suddenly feels very real.

A fan cheekily pointed out, “Alex is like ‘Hmm.. I wouldn’t mind one of those. Chama..” According to them, it looked like ‘Poatan’ was quietly observing the ceremony and possibly wondering if he could add another trophy to his cabinet. UFC champion, Glory kickboxing champion, and Karate Combat champion? What do you think?

“Most dangerous brother/sister duo on the planet.” Bringing in the Mike Tyson comparison, this comment lit up social media. The fan took the legendary “Baddest Man on the Planet” label and gave it a family twist. With both Pereiras boasting knockout power and ice-cold composure, the title might just stick. But for now, one thing is certain: the “Baddest Brother-Sister Duo on the Planet” just raised the bar for what fighting families look like!

Another fan appreciated both sides of Alex Pereira, writing, “The best part of the fight was the end, Poatan showing he’s deadly, and getting emotional.” Contrasting his intimidating fight persona and his tender, big-brother presence, for them, the ending wasn’t just a victory for Aline, but a moment that revealed Poatan’s human side.

Finally, some fans already have their sights set on what’s next as they chimed in with, “Need take her to ufc asap.” Aline’s Karate Combat dominance has them calling for a leap to MMA’s biggest stage. While her early MMA run in LFA didn’t quite take off, her striking pedigree and now champion status suggest she might be ready for a second shot!

Aline Pereira’s championship win wasn’t just another belt for the family shelf; it was a powerful symbol of perseverance. And with Alex Pereira standing silently by her side, holding that belt with pride, it felt like the crowning of something far greater than just a fight night victory.

Now, the spotlight shines on both siblings, one already on his way to being counted amongst the UFC greats, the other carving her own path with every strike. Will Aline Pereira make the jump to the UFC in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!