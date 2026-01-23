Alex Pereira Sparks New Dating Rumors Days After Tracy Cortez Breakup: “He’s Pulling More Than Gold”

Alex Pereira isn’t just racking up wins inside the Octagon—if fans are to be believed, he’s been collecting Ws outside it as well. The Brazilian kickboxing star went public with a romance with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez on the first day of 2026, but the relationship lasted shorter than some of his fights.

In a clip that quickly went viral, Cortez was seen asking ‘Poatan’ if he would marry her. Just over a week later, however, Pereira confirmed via social media that the two had broken up. Now, a new clip of Pereira circulating online has once again set social media buzzing with dating rumors.

Who was Alex Pereira training with?

Earlier today, Dutch model, fitness influencer, and social media personality Vera Dijkmans shared a clip on Instagram. It showed her engaged in a light kickboxing sparring session with the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Imago June 29, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 29: Alex Pereira meets with the press for media day at UFC Apex for UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Connonier – Media Day on June 29, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220629_zsa_p175_006 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“CHAMA @alexpoatanpereira 🔥,” she captioned the post. Dijkmans isn’t a fighter by profession but appears to have taken up the sport for fitness. The clip was quickly picked up by r/UFC after it started going viral across several social media platforms.

“Congratulations to Alex Pereira. Introducing his new Mrs.,” they captioned the post. However, it’s worth mentioning that there’s no actual evidence that Pereira and the Dutch model are involved in a romantic relationship. But that didn’t matter to the fans, who quickly got on board with the rumors.

Fans seem to have already forgotten Tracy Cortez

One user quickly accepted the rumors, commenting, “She’s by far the hottest chick he’s been with in this sub lol.” Alex Pereira has previously been in a relationship with German-Brazilian TV presenter Merle Christine, but that didn’t last long when Pereira claimed to have found out she was married, which she denied.

Meanwhile, this user was focused on their height. “That girl gotta be like 5’10”. She’s only half a foot shorter than Alex,” the user commented. The Dutch influencer had an impressive height when compared to Tracy Cortez, who was shorter than Pereira at 5′ 5″. Pereira towers over most people at 6′ 4″.

Another user claimed Alex Pereira can date whoever he likes. “The double champ can do what he wants,” the user remarked. Notably, before Cortez, Pereira was rumored to have been in a relationship with Polyana Viana. However, that was never confirmed by the fighters.

Someone else didn’t think it was a good idea. “He’ll be running in the rain by next Tuesday,” the user commented. This was in reference to Pereira’s clip after his breakup with Cortez, where he was seen running in the rain.

The next user felt Pereira was going easy on Dijkmans during sparring because they are dating. “First ever footage of ‘Poatan’ not giving his training partner CTE,” the user commented. Not that long ago, Alex Pereira knocked out his sparring partner after the individual challenged him.

Meanwhile, another user branded Dijkmans as gold. “He’s pulling more than gold I’ll tell you that for free,” the user commented. Notably, she has nearly six million followers on Instagram, making her popular in her own right.

Clearly, fans seem to be embracing Pereira’s rumored new relationship, even if nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will tell whether there’s any truth behind the speculation. What do you think of the champion’s seemingly romantic adventures?