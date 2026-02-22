Alex Pereira Teases Khamzat Chimaev Superfight With Viral AI Clip Amid 205 Title Buzz

Alex Pereira didn’t type out a callout, but the message still landed like a spark. With one repost, the light heavyweight king has now stirred up the loudest matchup in the room. When a fan shared an AI clip of Pereira flattening Khamzat Chimaev with a flying knee, ‘Poatan’ hit repost on social media on his Instagram story. No trash talk. Just the visual. The timing is sharp, too.

Chimaev is openly talking about moving to light heavyweight, writing “205” on social media, and chasing the biggest fights over protecting an undefeated record. Put those pieces together, and you get the same thought fans are having: Is the UFC lining up a super fight?

“I want to become double champion. I am not like these guys who try to take their retirement from UFC undefeated,” ‘Borz’ recently said on the JAXXON Podcast. “I just want to make big fights.”

That’s a mission statement. He’s 15–0, but he’s also reportedly walking around at 225–230 pounds, which makes the cut to middleweight a grind. On his podcast, former champion Kamaru Usman even suggested he’s outgrown 185. Recent reports have him targeted to fight Jiří Procházka for the vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 327 in Miami. Yet, it’s important to note that nothing is official yet.

That’s where Alex Pereira’s repost gets interesting. If Chimaev vacates 185 to chase 205, Pereira is the mountain at the top of that hill. The Brazilian has made a habit of turning big moments into history, and he knows how visuals travel. An AI knockout isn’t a contract, but it is a conversation starter.

Fans see it and instantly imagine the matchup: Chimaev’s relentless pressure and wrestling against Pereira’s left hook and underrated takedown defense. This isn’t just a novelty fight. It’s a clash of trajectories.

There’s also a business layer here. UFC 327 is already stacking names as Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira is locked as co-main, with Reyes vs. Walker and Holland vs. Brown on the card. The promotion doesn’t need Pereira vs. Chimaev to sell Miami, but it would turn the event into a spectacle.

Chimaev said he wants “big fights,” not a perfect exit. Pereira’s brand is built on highlight finishes. If both guys are healthy and the belts align, the UFC would have a clean, marketable story: two champions, two divisions, one shot at history. The obstacle is timing. Reports conflict on whether Procházka is facing Chimaev or someone else for the vacant belt, and Alex Pereira has been floated in other matchups.

Chael Sonnen puts forth Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane for the White House card

That uncertainty is why Chael Sonnen’s take turned heads this week. According to the UFC veteran, the Pereira piece of the puzzle is already set, just not at 205.

“I am very confident in telling you Alex Pereira is going to be on the White House card,” ‘The Bad Guy’ shared on his YouTube channel. “Question comes against who? Alex Pereira is the (light heavyweight) champion of the world, but there is no conversation about Alex and [Carlos] Ulberg. There’s nobody else at 205 pounds that would make sense.”

The question, in his view, isn’t if Pereira fights there. It’s who he fights. Sonnen doesn’t see a compelling light heavyweight option and jumped straight to heavyweight, naming Ciryl Gane as the matchup that actually makes sense.

Sonnen’s point was that you don’t move a reigning champion up a weight class just to test the waters. If Pereira goes up, there should be real stakes attached to it, which is why he thinks an interim heavyweight title makes sense. In his view, if Pereira commits to heavyweight, he should commit fully, not bounce back and forth. And more importantly, he doesn’t see ‘Poatan’ having any issue with letting go of the 205 belt to do that.

Right now, the UFC has too many moving parts. Chimaev’s 205 push is tangled up with Procházka rumors. Alex Pereira’s future might run through a White House card and a heavyweight detour if Chael Sonnen’s read holds.