Alex Pereira UFC White House Plans Emerge Amid Heavyweight Title & Jon Jones Fight Rumors

UFC’s June 14 spectacle at the White House is looking more like a reality, and it seems Alex Pereira would be part of it. The former two-division champion has relinquished the light heavyweight belt, cementing that his next outing will be at 265 lbs. But who’s going to welcome ‘Poatan’ at heavyweight? Well, a former UFC champ has certainly done his part to stir the rumors as new details have finally emerged.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says his compatriot Alex Pereira is heading toward the biggest fight of his life at the White House event, and that might be a legacy fight, which would possibly get him closer to the heavyweight title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ciryl Gane vs Alex Pereira is NOT in the works for the UFC White House card, according to Charles Oliveira 😳,” ACD MMA posted on X, “He says that Alex Pereira is getting a “much bigger fight” 👀 — via @RMCSportCombat,” they added.

Well, ‘Do Bronx’ hasn’t revealed much about Pereira’s next fight. However, looking at the current developments, we can assume that all signs are pointing toward a super clash with Jon Jones, who many consider the MMA GOAT. How? Recently, the former UFC two-division champion claimed he is in positive discussions with the promotion for a return at the White House event, which is definitely a significant development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the fight has yet to receive an official nod from the UFC, it is worth noting that Charles Oliveira and Alex Pereira are not just professional colleagues. They are also close friends. So, it won’t be a stretch to say that the former 155-pound champion would likely have some inside information. And if ‘Do Bronx’s’ word is not enough, veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has also reported that talks are ongoing regarding a potential clash between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Bones.’

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Since Dana White showed a lack of trust in Jones for a historic White House Card, which is set to celebrate America’s 250th year since Independence, Pereira was rumored to be booked against Ciryl Gane for an Interim title shot. However, after Jones’ repeated pleas, where he mentioned the importance of the match card and an opportunity to represent the USA, a fight against Pereira might be in the works.

Now, as the promotion inches closer to June 14, Dana White has said he plans to announce the White House card soon. That should clear the air about Pereira’s next opponent. But while the Brazilian plots his move to heavyweight, his former rival is still waiting to run it back one more time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiri Prochazka still wants a trilogy against Alex Pereira

As a result of Alex Pereira’s decision to vacate the 205 lbs belt, Jiri Prochazka will face Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in Miami. While ‘Poatan’ looks to conquer the heavyweight division, ‘BJP’ will aim to reclaim his old crown. However, even though they will no longer share the same division, Prochazka believes he will cross paths with his nemesis again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not surprised. I think it’s the gentleman’s thing to do when you go up. If he wants to move up, it’s normal to release the title,” the former 205 lbs champion told Ariel Helwani. “Yeah, I was disappointed. That’s the thing I hoped for, a trilogy fight against Pereira.

“Possible opponents for me were Ulberg or Pereira. I wanted one of those two for a title fight because I don’t think other fighters deserve it. I believe sooner or later, Alex Pereira will come my way,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to capture the light heavyweight belt for the first time in the UFC 295 main event. They met again at UFC 303, where ‘Poatan’ brutally stopped the Czech star with a head kick, proving himself superior once more. Since then, ‘BJP’ has openly longed for a trilogy, hoping to secure at least one win over the Brazilian.

However, given the current circumstances, staging a third fight could be difficult, as they are now competing in two different divisions with completely separate goals. That said, who do you think Alex Pereira should face at the White House event? Let us know in the comments section below.