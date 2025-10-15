Alex Pereira Warned Against Facing UFC Champion Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira‘s first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 cemented his place among MMA’s best, sparking speculation about a move to heavyweight. Pereira has returned to the spotlight, avenging his earlier loss, and fans are excited to see what comes next for ‘Poatan.’ Amid the talks of a heavyweight clash, Chael Sonnen has cautioned against Pereira jumping straight into a heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While ‘The American Gangster’ admits that Pereira has every right to call out these opponents, he cautions that such a fight may be premature. “Pereira versus Tom… I just feel you’re premature,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. He explained that if the MMA world gets behind the bout too fast, Ciryl Gane could unexpectedly become champion, making the matchup less significant.

Chael Sonnen further highlighted on his channel that the heavyweight division is still expanding, especially with UFC 321 on the horizon, where the Briton will defend his title against Gane. “What happens, let’s say we all get behind it… and ten days from now Ciryl Gane is your champion?” Sonnen asked, emphasizing how shifting focus prematurely could upset established storylines in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Alex Pereira, the advice hasn’t slowed his momentum. He is still committed to defending his light heavyweight title, possibly against Carlos Ulberg, while keeping the door open to a bout with Jon Jones. “I don’t think so [that I’ll have to wait] because that’s something he said in interviews he wants,” Pereira said Friday at a Q&A in Rio de Janeiro. “I think he will be sincere if he’s interested or not.”

The Brazilian champion understands that timing is everything, and he is determined not to waste it. While a bout with Tom Aspinall would surely grab attention, Sonnen’s caution highlights the strategic factors that go into selecting the next opponent. According to him, Ciryl Gane seems to be the better matchup. “So when I get asked, should Pereira be going after Tom? The way I hear that is, should he be going after the heavyweight championship? And it is a little bit different. Pereira versus Ciryl works.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Imago

However, Pereira is self-assured in his abilities and approach. “This is MMA,” he said. “Those who know my work… I’ll do my best and prepare myself well to come out with the victory.” The two-time light heavyweight champion’s next steps have the potential to alter the heavyweight division for years. Now it would be interesting to see if he goes directly for the title or a legacy bout against Jon Jones, which, according to Chael Sonnen, is more than just for money.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chael Sonnen reveals the real reason why Alex Pereira wants to fight Jon Jones

While Alex Pereira has choices at light heavyweight and possibly heavyweight, Chael Sonnen believes a deeper desire is motivating him to face Jon Jones. Sonnen claims that, unlike most fighters who challenge big names for publicity or money, ‘Poatan’ actually wants to compare himself to Jones. “I don’t believe anybody’s ever wanted to fight Jon Jones… I think Alex Pereira might be the first person to ever call out Jon Jones where I actually think they want to fight Jon,” Sonnen said a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s about respect for skill and answering a pure competitive question: who is better? Chael Sonnen emphasizes that money is not the real motivator. Alex Pereira already has one of the UFC’s most lucrative contracts, as Sonnen emphasizes. “Don’t tell me money. Pereira’s rich… Fighting Jon Jones collectively compared to whatever else Pereira can do, it’s not as substantial as one might think. So, let’s move money out,” Sonnen explained.

The appeal is stripped of its usual incentives, leaving only the desire to pit one’s skills against one of the sport’s best. Ultimately, Sonnen portrays Alex Pereira as pursuing true competition rather than show. “A legit, true competitor who legitimately… wants to know: Am I better than you, or are you better than me?” he stated. For ‘Poatan,’ fighting Jones in the Octagon isn’t about headlines or pay-per-view numbers; it’s about getting the final answer that every exceptional fighter seeks: who truly belongs at the top.