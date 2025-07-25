Alex Pereira Warned to Change Strategy in Magomed Ankalaev Rematch Over “Longevity” Concerns Ahead of UFC 320

When we talk about MMA fighters from Dagestan, the thought that usually comes to mind is their prowess in the ground game. But there are a select few who operate mostly as strikers, and some of them are a mix of both, which is the category where light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev falls. The 33-year-old, much like Islam Makhachev, has a combat sambo and freestyle wrestling background, but has developed into a complete fighter, giving former champion Alex Pereira a run for his money at UFC 313.

Yes, ‘Poatan’ saw himself getting overpowered and overwhelmed in his own game, which is the striking department. It was a very decisive win for Magomed Ankalaev, which has fans wondering what Alex Pereira can do to overcome the Dagestan native in their rematch in October. Well, former UFC champion and legend Tito Ortiz believes that the Brazilian star needs to get things in order when it comes to his wrestling skills.

“[Alex] Pereira needs to make sure that he defends the takedowns. I think this is going to be more of a wrestling match,” Tito Ortiz told Helen Yee Sports during a recent interview. The legend is of the belief that Magomed Ankalaev has shown enough when it comes to how good his striking is in the first fight. Ortiz has advised Alex Pereira to watch out this time because the champion could switch his game plan and make their UFC 320 rematch more wrestling-oriented.

“I think so, just because that Russian [Magomed Ankalaev], he wanted to test his skills on his feet, and he showed that he could punch with them,” Tito Ortiz added. “And I think Alex can think he’s going to do the same thing, and I think he’s actually going to wrestle him this time. That’s just me. That’s just my opinion.”



One of the reasons why Tito Ortiz has suggested Alex Pereira change his game plan to focus more on wrestling comes down to the longevity of his career. Standing and banging have their own consequences, as they affect the body in the long run. Meanwhile, wrestling decreases the chances of getting hit too often, which is not wrong when it comes to Pereira, as he’s nearing 40 years of age. “I mean, that would be the smartest thing. I mean, if you have longevity in the sport to sit there and stand toe-to-toe the whole time, your longevity is not going to last a long time,” the UFC legend added.

Well, things have turned out after Alex Pereira dropped the 205lbs title after a dominant run as the champion for over a year. And guess what? Things are looking in favor of Magomed Ankalaev ahead of his rematch against ‘Poatan’. Let’s take a look at that front.

Oddsmakers have Alex Pereira listed as the underdog

Before UFC 313, there was a belief among fans that maybe Alex Pereira would drop the title, which he eventually did, but the odds were in favor of the Brazilian fighter prior to the fight. In fact, the former champion headed into UFC 313 as the -122 favorite since he had been on an absolute tear of a run as the light heavyweight champion. But this time, the ball is in the Dagestan native’s court.

After Dana White announced that the rematch would take place in the first PPV of October this year, preliminary odds surfaced on the internet. Betting websites, this time, have Magomed Ankalaev as a bigger favorite with his odds standing at -180. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira’s odds stand at +150, and he will be heading into UFC 320 as the underdog.

Well, fortunes can turn around in an instant when it comes to MMA, so the question is – Can Alex Pereira turn his luck around at UFC 320? After the dominant win last time out, Magomed Ankalaev’s confidence is surely sky high, but what do you think about the rematch? Let us know in the comments down below.