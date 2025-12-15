Alex Pereira’s Former Rivals Agree to Settle Joanna Jedrzejczyk Beef Inside UFC Octagon

Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired after a loss in her final fight, but she remains one of the most respected figures in women’s MMA, and that respect was on full display after her recent clash with Jamahal Hill. Unsurprisingly, she had the support of the community when she had a confrontation with former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Even her good friend and fellow Polish veteran Jan Blachowicz has come to Jedrzejczyk’s defense, issuing a challenge to ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Jan Blachowicz and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have a rich history together, having been friends for a long time. So, it was natural for the former light heavyweight champion to react the way he did, and it seems like both of Alex Pereira‘s former rivals might just get into some fisticuffs.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk finds support against Jamahal Hill

Blachowicz escalated things publicly after the incident, calling for a fight with Hill once he’s cleared to return. The former champion wants his fellow former champ to meet him inside the Octagon.

“As soon as you are healthy, I’m ready. Let’s do it,” Blachowicz wrote on X, tagging Hill.

Jan Blachowicz and Jamahal Hill have yet to meet each other inside the cage. Their paths haven’t crossed yet, but the matchup is suddenly realistic with both men trying to snap winless skids and reassert themselves at light heavyweight. ‘Sweet Dreams’ doesn’t seem to mind taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s old friend, as he agreed to the challenge.

“Say no more, see in the octagon!!!” Jamahal Hill replied.

The callout appears to be tied to the UFC 323 altercation that went viral, where Hill was heard threatening Jedrzejczyk in a backstage exchange. Jedrzejczyk later released a statement saying she did not deserve to be threatened, and Blachowicz’s message to Hill quickly followed.

Jan Blachowicz tried to get back into the winning column at UFC 323, the same night when Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jamahal Hill had their confrontation. Blachowicz fought Bogdan Guskov to a majority draw at UFC 323, rallying late to salvage the result and a high-profile former champ matchup with Hill would instantly keep him in the mix.

While fans have taken Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s side for the most part, Jamahal Hill has come out to share his side of the story. And according to him, things happened “out of nowhere.”

What Hill had to say about the Jedrzejczyk situation

Jamahal Hill, on his YouTube channel, revealed that it was the former women’s strawweight champion who threatened violence against him and his girlfriend. Even then, he claimed to have tried resolving the issue calmly, but that didn’t happen. Regardless, ‘Sweet Dreams’ seems unbothered about what transpired with the WMMA veteran.

“You’re coming at me crazy and all these things, so now I don’t give a f— about why you’re mad. I don’t care. Whatever reason why you’re mad, I don’t care. It is what it is, and you sound f—ing retarded. I told her, ‘You sound retarded to me,'” Jamahal Hill said on his YouTube channel.

Jamahal Hill has often found himself in altercations with his rivals, and videos of those instances have gone viral on social media. But it seems like he may have pressed Jan Blachowicz’s buttons after what transpired with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section below.